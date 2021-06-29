Engagement Labs Announces Plan to Implement Five-for-One Share Consolidation

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. and TORONTO, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- Engagement Labs Inc. (TSXV: EL) (the "Company") announced, that at its Annual General and Special Meeting held on December 29, 2020, shareholders of the Corporation approved a share consolidation, to be implemented at the Board's discretion. The directors have determined to implement a five-for-one share consolidation, on or about July 9, 2021, subject to filing customary documentation with the TSX Venture Exchange and Articles of Amendment under the Canada Business Corporations Act. The consolidation will reduce the Corporation's 234,093,241 common shares outstanding to 46,818,648 common shares.

About Engagement Labs

Engagement Labs (TSXV: EL) is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies.

To learn more visit www.engagementlabs.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

