Engagement Labs Announces Multi-Year Renewal with a Leading Global Media and Advertising Agency

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. and TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2020 /CNW/ -- Engagement Labs Inc. (TSXV: EL) (the "Company") announced today that it has secured a three-year renewal with a leading media agency. The deal is valued at CAD $430,000 with a 2.5% increase on the second and third years of the contract. TotalSocial® has become an integral tool to create strategies and evaluate performance for the Agency in driving media and ad performance.

"We are excited to continue our work with the Agency in providing them with insights to drive advertising strategies and increase the totality of conversations happening among their clients that drive optimal business results," said Ed Keller, CEO at Engagement Labs. "This renewal is another example of our clients and brands reengaging as we go into 2021."

The media agency uses Engagement Labs data in several different ways, including media planning, understanding the impact of communications plans on key performance indicators like advocacy, quantifying the multicultural influencer marketplace in the U.S., market mix models that quantify the impact of marketing investment, and new business pitches. The renewal occurred after deeper engagement with the Agency's clients in four sectors: consumer electronics, healthcare, streaming services and one of the largest global financial services company.

"A key component to Engagement Labs' growth strategy is to expand our business with our clients and renewing their contracts. This agency shares that belief, and integrates our TotalSocial data into their work on behalf of their impressive list of Fortune 500 clients," adds Steven Brown, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Engagement Labs. "We are extremely excited by this renewal as it is a great example of a client seeing the value of our platform across the organization and supporting their growth. The ultimate expression of this is their renewing with a long-term commitment."

About Engagement Labs

Engagement Labs (TSXV: EL) is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies.

To learn more visit www.engagementlabs.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For media inquiries please contact:

Vanessa Lontoc / Ed Keller, CEO

Engagement Labs

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE Engagement Labs

