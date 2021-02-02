Engage Receives Two 'Best in KLAS' Awards

"Engage is honored by the trust our customers place in us every day as we aim to help them deliver better and more efficient patient care," said Engage CEO Fred Galusha. "Our customers' success is our highest priority, and this recognition from KLAS is a great validation of the remarkable work our teams have done to innovate in the health information technology space."

KLAS performs extensive research through interviews with healthcare providers on key solutions and services vendors in the HIT industry. Using that data, KLAS then does quality checks and compiles the data to share back findings and trends with provider organizations and vendors anonymously.

Engage's Best in KLAS ranking for HIT Implementation Leadership – Large reflects the company's diligent support for hospitals and health systems working to implement MEDITECH's Expanse, MEDITECH's latest generation EHR software. In 2020 alone, Engage had the privilege of working with more than 12 hospitals and health systems, each project meeting all timelines, budgets, and deliverables.

Engage was also recognized as Best in KLAS for Go-Live Support. Engage's go-live support is an extension of their implementation services and is led out by the same consulting team that led the implementation project. In addition to on-site analysts, Engage provides customers with a detailed playbook to ensure a smooth transition to the new EHR.

Engage and Navin Haffty, also a Tegria company, recently combined forces to offer a complete MEDITECH solution to the market. As the premier MEDITECH collaborative solutions providers and READY-certified firms, Engage and Navin Haffty help clients maximize the value of the MEDITECH EHR, providing them with the peace of mind needed to focus on the business of delivering the best patient care.

Together, the firms joined KLAS Arch Collaborative to provide future MEDITECH implementation customers with benchmarking assessments and data to solidify caregiver satisfaction with newly implemented EHRs.

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of 'Best in KLAS' should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors," said Adam Gale, president of KLAS.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Follow KLAS on Twitter and on their website klasresearch.com

About Engage and Navin Haffty

Engage and Navin Haffty are Your Complete MEDITECH Solution. As Tegria companies, Engage and Navin Haffty provide complete IT solutions for hospitals, including as EHR hosting and cloud backup, consulting, implementation, 24x7 service desk, and full MEDITECH support. As the premier MEDITECH collaborative solutions providers and READY-certified firms, Engage and Navin Haffty help clients maximize the value of the MEDITECH EHR, providing them with the peace of mind needed to focus on the business of delivering the best patient care. The firms are recipients of multiple Best in KLAS awards and many other prestigious industry recognitions. Visit thinkengage.com or navinhaffty.com for more information.

About Tegria

Tegria helps health care organizations of all sizes accelerate technological, clinical and operational advances that enable people to live their healthiest lives. Based in Seattle with teams throughout the United States and Canada, Tegria is comprised of nine companies and more than 2,500 strategists, technologists, service providers and scientists dedicated to delivering value for customers. Tegria is committed to creating health for a better world. To learn more, visit http://www.tegria.com.

