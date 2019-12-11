Enfinity Global Consolidates Operations and Announces a Pipeline of Over 3GW

DOVER, Delaware, Dec. 11, 2019 /CNW/ -- Enfinity Global LLC, a global renewable energy development platform, announces the consolidation of operations from Europe, Asia and Latin America under one single platform.

The company has capabilities in developing, financing, building and operating renewable energy assets. The current pipeline of over 3GW includes solar photovoltaic and wind projects under different stages of development, underwriting and evaluation. The objective of this consolidation is to drive synergies and leverage the broad experience of the management team. This combined diversified investment portfolio optimizes capital efficiency.

Enfinity Global's management team has over a century of combined experience in renewables with over 10GW of projects deployed. This experience includes founding and successfully launching the IPO of TerraForm Power (NASDAQ: TERP).

Carlos Domenech, CEO of Enfinity Global, noted: "We are delighted to bring our combined experience, competence and innovation to the fight against climate change. Renewables have taken a center stage as a sustainable economical solution to tackle our planet's climate and energy challenge. We are at the beginning of an energy revolution that will change how energy is generated, distributed and used."

In alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Enfinity Global is committed to addressing climate change and positioned to play a meaningful role in creating a future without carbon emissions. According to Bloomberg's NEF reports, solar and wind will power half the globe by 2050. Last year alone, global investments in renewable energy totaled $332.1 billion. Investments in new renewable energy reached $2.6 trillion in the last decade and is expected to be $10.01 trillion by 2050.

"Enfinity Global is well positioned to align attractive investment returns with renewable power plants and solutions", added Domenech.

