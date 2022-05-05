Enerplus Announces Voting Results from the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
May 05, 2022, 18:30 ET
CALGARY, AB, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Enerplus Corporation ("Enerplus" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ERF) (NYSE: ERF) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual Meeting held on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Each of the matters is described in greater detail in the 2022 Notice of Annual Meeting and Information Circular and Proxy Statement dated March 15, 2022 (the "Circular").
1. Election of Directors
Shareholders elected the following nine nominees as Directors of the Corporation who will serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed:
|
Name of Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Withheld
|
Percent
|
Hilary A. Foulkes
|
125,915,347
|
99.12%
|
1,122,874
|
0.88%
|
Judith D. Buie
|
125,103,844
|
98.48%
|
1,934,377
|
1.52%
|
Karen E. Clarke-Whistler
|
125,128,637
|
98.50%
|
1,909,584
|
1.50%
|
Ian C. Dundas
|
126,419,569
|
99.51%
|
618,652
|
0.49%
|
Robert B. Hodgins
|
112,792,021
|
88.79%
|
14,246,200
|
11.21%
|
Mark. A. Houser
|
125,917,813
|
99.12%
|
1,120,408
|
0.88%
|
Susan M. MacKenzie
|
125,210,145
|
98.56%
|
1,828,076
|
1.44%
|
Jeffrey W. Sheets
|
126,309,417
|
99.43%
|
728,804
|
0.57%
|
Sheldon B. Steeves
|
114,816,392
|
90.38%
|
12,221,829
|
9.62%
2. Appointment of Auditors
Shareholders voted to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP, Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm, as auditors of the Corporation:
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Withheld
|
Percent
|
154,758,681
|
99.53%
|
728,515
|
0.47%
3. Approval of the Non-Binding Resolution on the Approach to Executive Compensation
Shareholders voted to approve the non-binding resolution on Enerplus' approach to executive compensation, as described in the Circular:
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Against
|
Percent
|
122,116,780
|
96.07%
|
4,989,831
|
3.93%
For further information, including financial and operating results and our most recent corporate presentation, please visit our website at www.enerplus.com or phone 1-800-319-6462. Shareholders may, upon request, obtain a hard copy of Enerplus' complete audited financial statements free of charge.
Follow @EnerplusCorp on Twitter at https://twitter.com/EnerplusCorp.
SOURCE Enerplus Corporation
For further information: Investor Contacts, Drew Mair, 403-298-1707; Krista Norlin, 403-298-4304
