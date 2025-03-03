EnergyNet Press Invite: U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright Keynote Address at 10th Powering Africa Summit

LONDON, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright has been confirmed as a speaker and guest of honour at the 10th Powering Africa Summit (PAS), taking place on March 6-7, 2025, at JW Marriott, Washington D.C. This summit marks a pivotal moment in defining the strategic energy relationship between the U.S. and Africa, addressing the critical question: How will the new Administration shape its energy partnership with the continent?

Bringing together U.S. and African government officials, investors, and energy leaders, the summit will explore opportunities for strengthening U.S.-Africa energy collaboration, financing energy projects, advancing renewable solutions, and modernizing power infrastructure. Senior officials from the U.S. Department of State and Bureau of Energy Resources will join high-level discussions on investment strategies, regulatory frameworks, and innovative approaches to accelerating energy access in Africa.

Key discussions will focus on:

The U.S. administration's vision for energy cooperation with Africa

De-risking investments and financing large-scale energy projects

Strengthening regional power markets and infrastructure

The role of private sector players in advancing Africa's energy transition

A ministerial delegation from 19 African countries will participate in strategic dialogues alongside institutional investors, financiers, and industry leaders. Flagship ministerial boardrooms and regional cooperation sessions will address pressing issues, from South Africa's energy transition and West African regulatory reforms to new opportunities in hydrogen, bitcoin mining, and data centres.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: March 6-7, 2025

Time: 08:30 ET (Registration)

Venue: JW Marriott, Washington, D.C.

Media credentials are required. To apply, please use the link https://powering-africa-summit-2025.reg.buzz/press

