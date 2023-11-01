Energy Your Way: Introducing KEEN®, a New Brand Offering Highly-Customizable Energy Bite Mixes

Consumers can enjoy a delicious source of energy with easy-to-make bites made with this no-bake mix that is non-GMO, vegetarian, gluten-free and kosher.

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the health foods space gains a new competitor with the online launch of the KEEN® brand, offering a collection of new and completely customizable no-bake energy bite mixes. The development of KEEN® mixes emerged from an understanding of the value consumers place on having convenient food options that still provide flexibility and control over their own diets, resulting in a product that allows consumers to choose the sugars and fats used. With the launch, the brand aims to add a new, delicious choice for keen thinkers who live busy lifestyles, understand the importance of healthy choices and value high-quality options.

KEEN® Energy Bite Mixes (CNW Group/KEEN)

Available in Oat Chocolate Chip, Apple Cinnamon and Coconut Cocoa, each KEEN® mix is gluten-free, kosher, non-GMO and vegetarian. Preparing KEEN® Energy Bite Mixes is quick and easy, requiring only two to three additional ingredients to make the bites — a nut butter, a liquid and, if desired, a sweetener. When prepared following packaging directions for the original recipe with peanut butter, Greek yogurt and honey, each serving of two energy balls contains 12 grams of protein. All added components can be adjusted to allow consumers the opportunity to experiment and enjoy a final product that meets their own unique taste and dietary preferences.

"While there are plenty of pre-packaged, protein-enhanced products on the market, many contain added preservatives and a long list of ingredients that don't perfectly align with what consumers are looking for, and very few are customizable," says Sandro D'Ascanio, General Manager, ACH Food Companies, Canada. "KEEN® No-Bake Energy Bite Mixes answer this call by providing a versatile product that is free of added preservatives and is intended to be personalized to meet the varied preferences of more Canadian households."

In addition to KEEN® mixes' versatile preparation options, each mix was created to also serve as a base for both baked and no-bake recipes. Consumers are invited to experiment with exciting new ways to include protein in their diet, starting with a variety of recipes and ideas available on the KEEN® website and social media platforms.

To purchase and learn more about KEEN® products, visit keenenergy.ca .

About KEEN®:

From the makers and marketers of trusted brands like Fleischmann's® and Mazola®, the KEEN® brand is founded on the belief that our bodies work best when given the right fuel. With busy lifestyles in mind, the brand's first No-Bake Energy Bite Mixes launched in 2023 for keen thinkers looking for a delicious and customizable energy boost. For those who want to upgrade their on-the-go snack game, KEEN® is here to bring Canadians a source of energy, their way. To learn more about KEEN® products, visit www.keenenergy.ca

