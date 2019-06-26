Energy supply contracts get green light from Massachusetts

Another important milestone for Hydro-Québec and lower carbon emissions for New England

MONTRÉAL, June 26, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (DPU) approved the power purchase agreements (PPA) signed between Hydro-Québec and the state's electric distribution companies (EDCs). In its decision, the DPU underscores that "the energy delivered under the PPAs will create steady GHG emissions reductions benefits to Massachusetts. »

The contracts with the Massachusetts EDCs provide for the delivery of approximately 9.45 terawatt hours annually of clean and reliable baseload power, for a period of twenty years. The energy will be supplied by Hydro-Québec's vast hydropower generating fleet, which means not only lower carbon emissions but also greater reliability for the region.

"Approval of the contracts by Massachusetts is an important step towards a clean energy future in the Northeast," said Éric Martel, Hydro-Québec's CEO. "We will continue to work closely with our partner Central Maine Power to secure the remaining permits necessary for the transmission line that's needed to deliver that energy, both in Maine and in Québec."

The New England Clean Energy Connect (NECEC) project consists of the construction of a transmission line to send Hydro-Québec's energy to Massachusetts under the agreements concluded with the state's EDCs. In terms of permitting so far, the project has received approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Maine Public Utilities Commission.



Other authorizations required for the NECEC include one from Maine's Department of Environmental Protection and the Maine Land Use Planning Commission, US Army Corps of Engineers approval and the Presidential Permit from the United States Department of Energy. Several permits must be obtained as well for the Québec portion of the project, at both provincial and federal levels.





