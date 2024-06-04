OTTAWA, ON, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Energy efficiency is a critical solution for addressing climate change, cutting emissions and helping Canadians reduce their energy costs. The Government of Canada is pleased to be supporting ENERGY STAR Canada award recipients on our path to achieve a low-carbon future.

Through the ENERGY STAR Canada Awards, the ENERGY STAR Canada program recognizes contributions made by outstanding program participants in advancing energy efficiency nationwide. Each year, this event honours and celebrates energy efficiency leaders who raise the bar on efficiency efforts.

Today, Michael Vandergrift, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced the winners of the 2024 ENERGY STAR Canada Awards and congratulated them for their remarkable contributions in promoting the most energy-efficient products, homes and buildings — enabling Canadians to reduce their energy consumption and take action on climate change.

Since 2001, ENERGY STAR Canada has been instrumental in promoting and inspiring energy-efficient practices across the country. By certifying and promoting products, homes and buildings, ENERGY STAR program participants empower Canadians to make informed decisions that help them save money, reduce emissions and move us toward a net-zero emissions future. In 2023 alone, ENERGY STAR–certified products saved enough energy to power over 323,000 homes for a year.

The following businesses and organizations were recognized as ambassadors of energy efficiency and as examples of the value of investing in smart energy choices. They have distinguished themselves as environmental leaders, showcasing innovative solutions and driving transformative change with their efforts to promote the most energy-efficient products, homes and buildings:

ENERGY STAR For Products

ENERGY STAR For New Homes

Builder of the Year – Small size: Terra View Custom Homes Ltd. ( Guelph, Ontario )

( ) Builder of the Year – Mid-size: Dough Tarry Homes Ltd. ( St. Thomas, Ontario )

( ) Builder of the Year – Large size: Activa ( Waterloo, Ontario )

ENERGY STAR For Buildings

Building of the Year – Hospital: Saint John Regional Hospital ( Saint John, New Brunswick )

) Building of the Year – Ice and Curling Rink: Erin Mills Twin Arena ( Mississauga, Ontario )

) Building of the Year – K–12 School: Bliss Carman Middle School, Anglophone West School District ( Fredericton, New Brunswick )

) Building of the Year – Mailing Centre and Post Office: LCD PS A Scarborough ( Scarborough, Ontario )

) Building of the Year – Medical Office: Etobicoke Wellness Centre ( Etobicoke, Ontario )

) Building of the Year – Multifamily Housing: 271 Platts Lane ( London, Ontario )

) Building of the Year – Office: 6985 Financial Drive ( Mississauga, Ontario )

) Building of the Year – Office: Commerce South Office Park – Building B ( Edmonton, Alberta )

) Building of the Year – Office: Sun Life Waterloo King ( Waterloo, Ontario )

) Building of the Year – Senior Living Community and Residential Care Facility: Sunrise of Windsor ( Windsor, Ontario )

( ) Building of the Year – Warehouse: 1121 Thornton Road South ( Oshawa, Ontario )

Quotes

"I offer my congratulations and thanks to this year's ENERGY STAR Canada award recipients. It's through innovative leadership of organizations like these that we can continue to reduce energy costs and emissions and move toward achieving Canada's climate goals and economic ambitions."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Quick facts

Award winners earn the prized recognition of being the best in their class — and the use of a special ENERGY STAR winner's symbol.

winner's symbol. Since the program's inception in 2001, ENERGY STAR–certified products are estimated to have saved massive amounts of energy and avoided approximately 26 megatonnes of greenhouse gas emissions.

Each year, ENERGY STAR Canada recognizes businesses and organizations for their outstanding contributions to saving energy and protecting the environment.

