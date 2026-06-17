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NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- If you've been following in the AI boom, you probably are aware of the same names everyone else is. NVIDIA for the chips. Microsoft, Google and Amazon for the cloud. Maybe Meta for the consumer side. Maybe Palantir or one of the AI software names. Possibly TSMC for exposure to the manufacturing layer. And that awareness has worked well for many. NVIDIA alone has minted more wealth in two years than most companies create in a century. The hyperscalers have all hit fresh highs. AI software stocks that were speculative bets in 2022 now trade at premium multiples. Companies mentioned in today's commentary includes: Bitzero Holdings Inc. (AIBZ), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML), Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ: ARM), Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI).

But everyone interested in this industry should be asking the same question right now. With most of these names sitting at or near all-time highs, where does the next leg of returns come from? The answer won't come from the obvious places. The chip makers, the cloud providers and the software creators have already gotten a ton of attention. To find the kind of returns that actually move the needle in 2026, you have to look one layer beneath the names everyone is talking about. You have to look at what makes all of it possible.

One company well positioned for what's coming is one most people have never heard of. It's called Bitzero Holdings, Inc. (AIBZ), and to understand why it matters, you need to understand the bottleneck nobody is talking about yet.

The Question Wall Street Forgot to Ask

Every company in the AI economy depends on one thing. NVIDIA's chips are useless without it. Microsoft's data centers are concrete shells without it. Google's models can't train without it. The entire industry runs on one input that almost nobody talks about. Electricity. And there isn't enough of it.

A single ChatGPT query consumes roughly 10 times the energy of a Google search. Training the next generation of large language models requires the equivalent power draw of small cities. Industry forecasts now put AI data center capital expenditure at roughly $5.2 trillion between now and 2030. Goldman Sachs Research projects global data center power demand will surge up to 165% by 2030 compared to 2023 levels.

The Hyperscalers Already Know

If you want confirmation that power is the real constraint, look at what the smart money is doing. Microsoft signed a 20-year deal to restart the Three Mile Island nuclear plant, a facility that has been offline since 2019, specifically to feed its AI ambitions. Amazon paid $650 million for a data center campus directly co-located with the Susquehanna nuclear station in Pennsylvania. Google announced agreements with Kairos Power for small modular reactors.

These are not the moves of companies that think power will sort itself out. They are willing to commit billions and wait years to lock in scarce, secured, low-carbon electricity because they know that power is the binding constraint on their entire AI strategy.

The Standout Play in a Closed Market

Bitzero Holdings, Inc. (AIBZ) is one of the very few companies that locked in Nordic power capacity ahead of the surge. The story of how it did so explains why this stock is one of the rare chances to own real AI infrastructure before Wall Street catches on.

Bitzero controls more than 1 gigawatt of secured, low-cost power capacity across four strategic sites in Norway, Finland and the United States. That capacity is permitted, contracted and in many cases already operational. The largest single block of that capacity, the 110 megawatts at the company's Norwegian flagship, is now under a binding 15-year lease worth approximately $2.6 billion. More on that in a moment.

The crown jewel is the company's Norwegian flagship at Namsskogan, where Bitzero operates as a licensed grid operator at the 132 KV level. That's an unusual position. It is also an extraordinarily valuable one.

Most data center operators connect at 22 KV through a utility, paying middleman fees and waiting on utility timelines. Bitzero connects directly to the high-voltage grid and works directly with hydroelectric power plants, bypassing the middlemen and multi-year utility wait that hold most projects back.

The financial impact is dramatic. Bitzero's all-in power cost at its Norway facility, including grid fees, taxes and every other charge, currently sits at 3-4 cents per kilowatt-hour. The US average is closer to 12 cents. American data center operators competing for AI workloads are paying three to four times what Bitzero pays for the same electron.

The Deals That Changed What This Company Is

Three months ago, Bitzero looked like a small Bitcoin miner with an unusually good power position. Today it looks like something different entirely. The transformation comes down to four announcements, all landing inside a single rolling window.

The biggest by far is OneQode. On May 5, 2026, Bitzero signed a binding letter with OneQode Networks Pte. Ltd. for a 15-year lease of the full 110 megawatts at its Namsskogan, Norway site. Total contracted revenue runs approximately $2.6 billion, with implied annual revenue of $178 million at full capacity and a net operating margin of 85%. The tenant is deploying GPU clusters for enterprise AI, large language model training and sovereign AI workloads. Commissioning is targeted for the first half of 2027, with the lease then running through 2042 at minimum. The buildout to convert the site to HPC-grade specifications runs roughly $1.1 billion, with debt financing in late-stage negotiation. The deal is subject to definitive documentation, which management has indicated could close within the next 60 to 90 days.

On a per-megawatt basis, the OneQode deal lines up with the comparable HPC leases driving the multi-billion dollar valuations of larger peers. TeraWulf sits on $12.8 billion in contracted HPC revenue. Hut 8 signed a $7 billion, 15-year lease with Fluidstack for 245 megawatts. Core Scientific signed a $10.2 billion deal with CoreWeave across roughly 500 megawatts. Each of those announcements rerated the company's stock substantially.

The other three announcements build on the OneQode foundation. In January 2026, Bitzero announced that it had retained CBRE as the strategic broker for its 200-megawatt Finland site. CBRE is not a small player. The firm manages roughly $6 billion in annual data center transaction value and has direct, active relationships with every hyperscaler on earth. In the same month, Bitzero announced a partnership with Hydra Host, a top-10 NVIDIA Cloud Partner backed by Founders Fund. Hydra Host operates GPU clusters across more than 50 locations worldwide and brings Bitzero's compute capacity to a global enterprise customer base through its Brokkr platform. A few days later, Bitzero acquired its first eight NVIDIA Blackwell B300 servers (64 GPUs total) for deployment at the Norway site, marking the company's first direct entry into AI compute revenue.

Already Profitable…And Just Getting Started

The part that separates Bitzero from most early-stage infrastructure plays is simple. The company is not burning capital while it waits for AI deals to close. It is generating revenue today. Bitzero mines Bitcoin at its Norway site at a blended power cost of approximately $0.03 to $0.035 per kWh. The all-in cost to mine one Bitcoin sits around $50,000, roughly half the industry average of $100,000. The company's hashrate has grown steadily from 0.4 EH/s in early 2024 to 1.08 EH/s by January 2025 to roughly 2.80 EH/s today, a 7x increase in two years. At current network conditions that's around 1.1 Bitcoin per day in production.

That revenue funds operations and demonstrates infrastructure reliability under sustained, real-world high-load conditions. AI customers want to see exactly that before signing multi-year hosting agreements.The 110 megawatts at Namsskogan are now committed to OneQode under the 15-year lease, with HPC commissioning targeted for the first half of 2027. The growth runway extends well beyond that initial block. Bitzero has a clear path to approximately 325 megawatts at the same site by late 2027, with the largest infrastructure components, including a Siemens GIS breaker with 200 megawatt capacity, already paid for and installed. Whatever capacity does not flow to OneQode in later phases becomes available for either additional HPC tenants or expanded mining.

Other companies to keep an eye on:

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) may be making the most aggressive single bet on AI infrastructure of any company on this list. The company announced $200 billion in capital expenditures for 2026, the bulk of it aimed at AWS data centers -- up from $96.5 billion spent in 2025 and $83 billion in 2024. CEO Andy Jassy told investors that all new AWS capacity sells out immediately, with demand limited by supply factors like energy and hardware, not customer appetite.

Q1 FY2026 results reinforced that narrative. AWS grew 28%, its fastest clip in 15 quarters, on a very large base. Amazon's custom chip business -- Trainium -- crossed a $20 billion annualized revenue run rate, growing triple digits year over year.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is approaching the AI data center race from a position of unusual strategic depth. Unlike its hyperscaler peers, Google designs and manufactures its own AI chips -- Tensor Processing Units -- giving it a degree of supply chain independence that Microsoft and Amazon lack. That vertical integration is showing up in the numbers: the company reduced Gemini serving unit costs by 78% over 2025 through model optimizations and efficiency improvements.

The spending commitment is massive either way. Alphabet guided 2026 capital expenditures to between $180 billion and $190 billion -- more than double its 2025 figure -- with CFO Anat Ashkenazi flagging that 2027 capex is expected to "significantly increase" from there.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is the only company in the world that makes extreme ultraviolet lithography machines -- the equipment required to print every leading-edge AI chip. There is no alternative supplier. Q1 2026 net sales reached €8.8 billion, up 13% year over year, at a 53% gross margin that is exceptional for capital equipment manufacturing. The company raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to €36 to €40 billion from a prior range of €34 to €39 billion, citing AI-driven demand that CEO Christophe Fouquet said is pushing chip demand well beyond current supply.

The China headwind is real and worth flagging. System sales to China fell to 19% of total in Q1 2026, down from 36% in Q4 2025, as export controls progressively restrict what ASML can sell there. The pre-buying cycle for lower-end DUV machines has run its course, and EUV has never been permitted for Chinese customers. A

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ: ARM) doesn't make chips. It designs the instruction set architectures that most of the world's chips are built on -- and then collects royalties every time one of those chips ships. Every AWS Graviton processor, every Apple M-series chip, every NVIDIA Vera CPU runs on Arm architecture. Q4 FY2026 revenue hit $1.49 billion, up 20% year over year, with data center royalties more than doubling year over year for the second consecutive quarter.

The data center story for Arm is that its architecture is now winning the hyperscaler CPU market at scale. Arm-based CPUs hold approximately 50% market share among the top hyperscalers -- AWS Graviton and Trainium, Google Axion and TPUs, Microsoft Cobalt, NVIDIA's Vera CPU -- all run on Arm.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) designs and manufactures the high-performance servers and rack-scale systems that sit inside AI data centers, competing directly with Dell in the GPU server market. The company pioneered the direct liquid cooling rack solutions that are now industry standard for high-density AI workloads, and it counts NVIDIA as a core supply chain partner.

The company has had a turbulent period from a governance standpoint. Super Micro faced an accounting investigation and delayed several financial filings in 2024 and 2025, which rattled the industry even as the underlying server business continued to grow.

By. Tom Kool

Oilprice Intelligence brings you the inside view on where the next gains will come from, breaking down the market's biggest growth driver with analysis from veteran oilmen and experts. Click here to get this crucial intel for free

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