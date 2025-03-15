Energy Healing Goes Mainstream - Mayumi Pachkoski Launches Coaching Program to Empower Career Changers Build Sustainable Practices

Structured Coaching Helps Energy Healers Overcome Industry Challenges and Build Sustainable Practices

LUTHERVILLE, Md., March 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Once considered a niche practice, energy healing is now a fast-growing industry projected to reach $394.73 billion by 2030. With hospitals, wellness centers, and telehealth platforms integrating holistic practices such as Reiki and acupuncture, demand for skilled practitioners is rising. However, professionals looking to transition into energy healing often face challenges such as unclear business structures, client acquisition hurdles, and financial sustainability concerns.

Mayumi Skincare & Energy Work Business Consulting

Mayumi Pachkoski, a veteran in holistic wellness, is addressing these challenges with a structured coaching program designed to equip aspiring healers with the necessary tools for success.

Despite the increasing demand for alternative wellness solutions, many professionals struggle to turn energy healing into a viable career. A lack of industry knowledge, business strategy, and marketing skills prevents skilled practitioners from establishing sustainable practices. Recognizing this gap, Mayumi Pachkoski provides industry-specific coaching that demystifies business growth and long-term stability for energy healers.

"Energy healing is no longer a myth—it's a career with real demand, real income potential, and real impact. As the industry grows, now is the time for professionals to pivot into holistic wellness and turn their passion into a thriving business." – Mayumi Pachkoski, Business Coach for Energy Healers.

Key Areas of Focus in Pachkoski's Coaching:

Industry Positioning & Professional Credibility: Helping healers establish their expertise and gain recognition in the wellness sector.

Helping healers establish their expertise and gain recognition in the wellness sector. Client Acquisition Strategies: Equipping practitioners with marketing techniques to connect with a growing audience seeking alternative wellness solutions.

Equipping practitioners with marketing techniques to connect with a growing audience seeking alternative wellness solutions. Financial and Business Structuring: Providing actionable plans to ensure long-term revenue stability and scalability.

With the U.S. complementary and alternative medicine market projected to reach $124.2 billion by 2030, professionals in transition stand to benefit from a rapidly growing industry. Pachkoski's program offers a bridge between passion and career, providing structure in an evolving marketplace.

About Mayumi Pachkoski

With over two decades of experience in holistic wellness and business development, Mayumi Pachkoski scaled her own six-figure holistic salon and now focuses on mentoring energy healers. Her work empowers practitioners to overcome common industry barriers and establish thriving, sustainable businesses.

Schedule a 30-minute Transformative Discovery Call with Mayumi Pachkoski to transition into energy healing: https://askmayumi.com/book-a-call .

Email: [email protected]

For further details, visit: https://askmayumi.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2642421/Mayumi_Pachkoski.jpg

SOURCE Mayumi Pachkoski