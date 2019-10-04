Energy for all: Schneider Electric enriches its portfolio of solutions for off-grid communities

Schneider Electric is launching a new Homaya Family offer with a Pay-As-You-Go option that allows energy providers to lease these systems to households that will only pay for the energy they consume. The system does not require a mobile network connection and is compatible with all mobile money platforms if necessary.

Users buy the energy credit they need and in return receive a code to activate their system via keypad on the front of the device. Better yet, the product is fully customizable and can be adapted to different solar panels or battery capacity.

New Mobiya solar lanterns to light up your surroundings in a thousand and one ways

Schneider Electric is expanding its Mobiya solar lantern range with two new offers. Equally ingenious in terms of their ergonomics, functionality and quality, both products were designed with the same philosophy in mind, namely to ensure that they benefit the largest number of households as possible.

The Mobiya Lite, which is smaller than its original parent product, has a light output of 110 lumens. The size and ergonomics of its handle suits anyone and is equipped with a hook that can be hung anywhere. It can even be fitted to the neck of a bottle thanks to the design of its handle. The lantern also has a lithium battery and can charge a mobile phone.

Mobiya Front: This headlamp has a headband that makes it easy to attach to anything, anywhere. Also equipped with a lithium battery, it can be recharged using a Mobiya lantern or using a Homaya Family system.

Mobiya Original: Given its resounding success, the Mobiya lantern has kept to the same design but its light output has increased from 170 to 200 lumens.

"These new offers are the result of the continued and careful thought that has gone in to the way our solutions are used, as was the case for the Mobiya Original," explained Joël Lelostec, Business Development Director for the Access to Energy program at Schneider Electric. "The Schneider Electric Industrial Design team has put all of its expertise into making these lanterns more practical than ever. The different uses are instinctive. Whether you are in a village in Asia, Africa or Europe, there are a thousand and one ways to use them."

Every life changed is a win, thanks to energy

In 2009, Schneider Electric launched its Access to Energy program with the objective of creating innovative technical solutions and training to provide electricity to three billion people who do not have access to safe, reliable and sustainable energy. The Group is committed to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations and in particular to SDG 7 which means ensuring access to sustainable energy for all as a prerequisite for child education, quality of life and economic development.

"At Schneider Electric, we are proud to be able to help change people's lives with solar power solutions and energy training programs," said Gilles Vermot Desroches, Chief Sustainability Officer at Schneider Electric. "Our objective is to create an ecosystem that will foster sustainable development in the energy sector thanks to trained professionals and simple and clean solutions that anyone can use. The results in the field are very encouraging. Every life changed is a win."

For more information on the Training and Entrepreneurship program, visit the Schneider Electric YouTube channel for the launch of the "Tomorrow Rising" web series, which traces the journey of four young people in Brazil, India, Nigeria, Senegal.

About Schneider Electric

At Schneider, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to make the most of their energy and resources, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment.

We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate about our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

SOURCE Schneider Electric Canada Inc.

For further information: Media Relations: Edelman for Schneider Electric, Rachel Lehman, +1 416-849-8915, Rachel.lehman@edelman.com

Related Links

http://www.schneider-electric.com

