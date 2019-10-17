Energy Efficiency Trend Beginning to Feature in the Winnipeg Skyline

WINNIPEG, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Padraic O'Connell, a Project Manager for the sustainability consulting practice Footprint, has helped integrate energy efficiency and sustainability into Winnipeg's skyline, and the trend is catching on.

"Often, in my line of work, it's about asking the question: what sustainable design considerations can create savings down the road? Seeing that mindset starting to take hold as a broader trend is hopeful," explains O'Connell.

O'Connell helps architects, developers, and builders through the process of meeting higher levels of energy efficiency performance needed to meet the requirements of LEED® and Green Globes™ or other performance standards.

Manitoba already has a solid foundation to boost energy efficiency in place in the form of legislated targets under the Efficiency Manitoba Act, and a suite of programs tailored to meet them by steadily driving down electricity, natural gas, and other fossil fuels in the residential sector. And, the province can unleash fresh economic growth and new stable jobs by continuing to support the largely invisible prosperity engine of saved energy.

"As a new government takes the reins, Manitoba is in a good position and already has many of the core policies and regulations needed to ensure a thriving energy efficiency economy," said Corey Diamond, executive director of Efficiency Canada. "We're looking forward to hearing the details of Efficiency Manitoba's plan to meet the province's energy efficiency targets," he added.

Diamond also pointed to untapped opportunities in electrified transportation; unlike other hydro-rich provinces, Manitoba has yet to make zero-emissions transportation a policy priority.

Climate is a top-of-mind issue for many Canadians headed to the polls in the Federal election next week, and energy efficiency is estimated by the International Energy Agency (IEA) to be 40 percent of the solution to meeting the global Paris targets.

Sustainable design not only saves operational costs for building owners, but also improves the quality of life for building occupants. Breathing cleaner air, enjoying more natural light, experiencing increased comfort – these seemingly invisible differences make a significant impact on how people work, live, and play.

"The general public wouldn't typically notice the role we play," explains O'Connell. "But it's always great to see our efforts make a significant impact."

