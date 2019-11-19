Energy Council of Canada member organizations collaborate to create 2019 Canadian Energy Compendium

The subject of the articles provided for 2019 is Indigenous Energy Across Canada, focusing on projects or initiatives (proposed or existing) that have gained demonstrable support from Indigenous Communities. The Compendium offers no preference for one approach over another and seeks to highlight the diversity of perspectives represented in the relationships between Canada's energy stakeholders and its Indigenous Communities.

"The stories within [the Compendium] were written in concert with the communities referenced. They highlight the successes, challenges, and opportunities that everyone must work on together. Moreover, they demonstrate the value of the diversity in Canadian energy, in terms of both its various natural resources and the different people who develop them," said Energy Council of Canada President, Jacob Irving.

The Energy Council of Canada is a non-partisan, resource and technology neutral organization that is uniquely positioned to bring together a diverse body of members, which includes voices from all energy industries, sectoral associations, and levels of government within Canada. The organization aims to serve as a convening body for the national conversations and issues related to energy in Canada, to foster cross-sectoral dialogue, strategic thinking, and collaboration.

