Energold Announces Cease Trade Order, Extension of Stay Under CCAA Proceedings and Director Resignations

VANCOUVER, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Energold Drilling Corp. ("Energold" or the "Company") announces that on October 3, 2019, the British Columbia Securities Commission issued a cease trade order against the Company (the "CTO") in connection with the delay in filing its interim financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2019, including the related management discussion and analysis. The NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange has suspended trading of the Company's securities on the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Energold also announces that on October 10, 2019, the Company and related companies obtained an order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Court") extending the relief obtained under an initial order previously granted by the Court on September 13, 2019, including the Court-ordered stay of proceedings under the CCAA Proceeding, up to and including November 29, 2019.

Energold also announces that Frederick W. Davidson, Mark Corra and James Coleman have each resigned from its board of directors as of October 7, 2019, October 9, 2019 and October 11, 2019, respectively. Energold thanks Mr. Davidson, Mr. Corra and Mr. Coleman for their service and dedication. As of October 11, 2019, the Company has no directors. Mark Berger continues to act as the Chief Restructuring Officer of the Company.

The Company reports that since its news release of October 2, 2019, there have been no material changes, other than as disclosed herein, regarding the information contained in that news release. Further, there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

Energold is a leading global specialty drilling company that services the mining, energy, infrastructure, geothermal and water sectors in 25 countries. Specializing in a socially and environmentally sensitive approach to drilling, Energold provides a comprehensive range of drilling services from early-stage exploration to onsite operations.

