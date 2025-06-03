Energize Capital raises $430 million to capitalize and scale digitally-enabled climate solutions

Backed by leading institutional Limited Partners, Ventures Fund III underscores the need for thematically aligned investors in today's market

CHICAGO, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Energize Capital, a leading multi-stage investor in climate solutions, today announced the close of its Ventures Fund III ("Ventures III") totaling $430 million in capital commitments to the fund and its related vehicles. The firm's fifth institutional fund and third of its Ventures strategy, Ventures III will deploy into earlier-stage companies focused on scaling energy and industrial transformation through digital and software-enabled solutions. This latest raise brings Energize's total assets under management to over $1.8 billion and will empower the specialist firm to continue leveraging its team's decades of expertise in climate technology to support entrepreneurs through both financial capital and extensive operational and commercialization support.

Today's economy is undergoing a profound transformation, placing new demands on capital partners to navigate emerging complexity and create value. Technologies like AI are redefining industrial processes, driving innovation, efficiency, and scalability. At the same time, the reshoring of manufacturing, evolving global supply chains, and the accelerating energy transition are reshaping critical infrastructure. These shifts are creating significant opportunities in areas such as grid interconnection, next-generation manufacturing, and the circular economy—all of which increasingly rely on digital tools to manage complexity and unlock value. With a thesis grounded in digital-first climate solutions and a track record of scaling companies in these evolving sectors, Energize is well-positioned to be a critical partner in this next chapter.

"Now on our third ventures fund, the Energize team has been investing in climate technologies and solutions across several cycles, and we've experienced firsthand how this space has evolved in both market size and complexity," said John Tough, managing partner at Energize Capital. "Today more than ever, operators need specialist investors with deep domain expertise and operational know-how to help them scale their solutions and achieve enduring growth. We are excited to back the next generation of entrepreneurs and are honored to be supported by a group of world-class Limited Partners who align with our mission of investing in climate solutions with ambition."

Energize's Ventures Fund III is backed by LPs that represent leading institutional, corporate strategic, family office and impact investors. New LPs in the fund include Första AP-Fonden (AP1), Capricorn, Reference Capital, Keeling Capital, Keysight Technologies, WEX Venture Capital, and several other international pensions. Among returning investors are GE Vernova, CDPQ, Builders Vision, UBS, WEC, and others.

"As an investor committed to accelerating the energy transition, Builders Vision values Energize's deep industry insights and proven approach to scaling energy transition SaaS businesses," said Scott Gerdes, director of private investments at Builders Vision. "The close of Ventures Fund III is an opportunity for Energize to further enhance its in-depth research, valuable industry connections, and hands-on team, all of which are crucial for driving broader market adoption. By collaborating with forward-thinking companies and leveraging cutting-edge technology, Energize is fueling growth and contributing to the creation of a cleaner, more resilient energy ecosystem."1

The fund will back asset-light climate solutions, with a particular focus on companies operating in the industrial digitization, next generation infrastructure and energy transition sectors. To date, Energize has deployed capital from Ventures III into several investments, including Tyba, a battery software optimization platform; Archive, a technology solution for brands to launch and scale profitable resale businesses; and Nira, a software platform that supports grid interconnection for energy developers.

About Energize Capital

Energize Capital is a leading investor in climate solutions. Founded in 2016 and based in Chicago, Energize seeks to scale sustainable innovation by partnering with the builders and operators shaping the future. To date, Energize has funded 36 companies and deployed more than $920 million through its Venture and Endurance strategies. Founded in partnership with Invenergy, the firm is backed by strategic, institutional, and impact LPs including Första AP-Fonden (AP1), GE Vernova, Capricorn, CDPQ, Builders Vision, UBS, WEC, Reference Capital, Keeling Capital, Keysight Technologies, WEX Venture Capital, and more. For more information on Energize, please visit www.energizecap.com.

Media Contact

Robiny Jamerson, Energize Marketing & Communications, [email protected]

1 No compensation was provided in exchange for this testimonial

SOURCE Energize Capital