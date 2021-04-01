MONTRÉAL, April 1st , 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Énergir Inc., General Partner of Énergir L.P., is pleased to announce that Énergir L.P. completed today an equity offering, by way of private placement, by issuing 9,782,609 new units at a price of $23.00 per unit to Énergir Inc. and Valener Inc. ("Valener"), prorated based on each entity's respective share of units outstanding, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $225 million.

The proceeds of this offering will be used to rebalance Énergir L.P.'s capital structure by the repayment of a portion of its secured term credit.

About Énergir and Énergir, L.P.

Énergir inc. mainly holds an economic interest of approximately 71% in Énergir L.P., for which it acts as the general partner and a financing vehicle.

With more than $8 billion in assets, Énergir, L.P. is a diversified energy company whose mission is to find increasingly sustainable ways to meet the energy needs of its 530,000 customers and the communities it serves. It is the leading natural gas distribution company in Québec, where it also produces electricity from wind power through its subsidiaries. In the United States, the company operates through its subsidiaries where it produces electricity from hydraulic, wind and solar sources, while serving as the leading electricity distributor and the sole natural gas distributor in Vermont. Énergir L.P. values energy efficiency and invests both resources and efforts in innovative energy projects, such as renewable natural gas and liquefied and compressed natural gas. It also offers a variety of energy services through its subsidiaries. Énergir L.P. aspires to become the partner of choice for those striving toward a better energy future.

For further information: Investors and analysts, Dany Trudel, 514 598 3171, ext. 3171, [email protected] ; Media: Catherine Houde, 1866 598-3449, [email protected]

