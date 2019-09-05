Enercare partners with Cornerstone Housing for Women to provide those transitioning into supportive housing with a Fresh Start

The Enercare Fresh Start Program will provide women in the Ottawa region with personalized kits to help them get back on their feet and feel comfortable as they transition into Cornerstone's supportive housing community

MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Enercare is pleased to announce the expansion of its corporate social responsibility program, the Enercare Fresh Start Program, with the addition of its fourth charitable partner, Cornerstone Housing for Women. Together, the organizations will work closely to provide personalized kits to homeless women, or women at risk of becoming homeless, containing basic necessities and small luxuries based on the individual needs and preferences of each recipient.

The Enercare Fresh Start Program aims to help each recipient feel confident, safe and prepared in their new environment by providing items such as linens, toiletries and kitchen utensils to ensure a comfortable fresh start in their new surroundings.

"Cornerstone Housing for Women is truly making a difference in the lives of women across our community, and we are honoured to be working with them on this initiative," said Teresa Parrington, Enercare's Ottawa Franchisee President. "We're hopeful these packages will provide some comfort to the recipients and give them the fresh start they deserve as they transition to a new living environment."

Cornerstone Housing for Women strives to end homelessness by providing emergency, supportive and affordable housing to women in the Ottawa region.

"The environment and services at Cornerstone are important to the healing process for the women we serve. With Enercare's support, we can outfit women arriving at our supportive housing community with the basics they need to have a fresh start and begin their new lives after experiencing homelessness. This program will help with that journey," added Kia Rainbow, Executive Director, Cornerstone Housing for Women.

The Enercare Fresh Start Program has supported over 125 families since launching in 2016 and partners with a number of charitable organizations across Ontario, including: Yellow Brick House in York Region, Red Door Family Shelter in Toronto and Bethlehem Housing and Support Services in Niagara.

For more information on the Enercare Fresh Start program, visit www.enercare.ca/freshstart.

About Cornerstone Housing for Women

Almost 1,000 women become homeless in Ottawa every year. With the support of partners, donors, volunteers and friends, Cornerstone Housing for Women helps two hundred women every day, and nearly five hundred women each year transform their lives from crisis to hope, housing, and healing. Cornerstone Housing is the only Ottawa shelter and housing charity uniquely tailored to women that have experienced homelessness. Emergency shelter and supportive housing is offered at five locations and professional and spiritual care to a diversity of women, so they can transform their lives and have a fresh start.

About Enercare Inc.

Enercare Inc. is one of North America's largest home and commercial services and energy solutions companies with approximately 5,100 employees under its Enercare and Service Experts brands. Enercare, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Enercare Solutions Inc., is a leading provider of water heaters, water treatment, furnaces, air conditioners and other HVAC rental products, plumbing services, protection plans and related services. With operations in Canada and the United States, Enercare serves approximately 1.6 million customers annually. Enercare is also the largest non-utility sub-meter provider, with electricity, water, thermal and gas metering contracts for condominium and apartment suites in Canada and through its Triacta brand, a premier designer and manufacturer of advanced sub-meters and sub-metering solutions.

SOURCE Enercare Inc.

For further information: Jessie-Lee Wallace, jessie-lee.wallace@cornerstonewomen.ca, Cornerstone Housing for Women; Kira Wegler, Kira.wegler@enercare.ca, Enercare Home Services

Related Links

www.enercare.ca

