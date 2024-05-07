Enercare Launches New Brand Campaign Featuring Their Experts at home™

Enercare Announces New Campaign Focused on People, Products and Plans Offering Home Service Expertise Built Off 65 Years of Experience in The Category

MARKHAM, ON, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ -- Enercare , Ontario's trusted home services provider to over 1M Canadians has launched Experts at home™ a new large-scale, multi-platform brand campaign. Enercare's decades of experience empowers customers to make smart choices in home services by providing holistic recommendations for efficient products and solutions at affordable prices. With 65 years in the industry, Enercare has built a team of over 700 fully licensed, expert technicians - bringing decades of industry knowledge into each home visit. This campaign showcases just how Enercare delivers on this promise with their people, products, and plans.

"GALE and Enercare share the similar value that people are at the core of the work, which makes them such great collaborative, creative partners," shares Andrew Noel, Managing Director, GALE. "We were proud to partner with Enercare as their agency of record to create a new brand image and tagline that taps into this ethos by shining a light on Enercare's Experts, who are the true Experts at homeTM."

This campaign is amplified through a partnership with Corus Entertainment , and significant paid media support across Ontario, Canada, in TV, radio, out-of-home, social, and digital placements. This campaign spotlights how Enercare provides custom solutions and plans for the operation, safety, comfort, affordability and sustainability of their customers' homes.

"This campaign is a transformative moment for Enercare, the people we serve, our employees, and the future of the company as a whole, as we look to evolve, innovate, grow and continue to deliver the best service for our customers," said Kevin Liu, Senior Vice President, Product & Marketing, Enercare.

We're thrilled to be partnering with Enercare to help launch their Experts at home™ campaign," said Barb McKergow, Senior Vice President, Advertising Revenue, Corus Entertainment. "Pairing our HGTV Canada experts with the Enercare experts is the perfect way to connect with Canadian audiences. We're proud to be able to amplify Enercare's customer solutions across Corus' suite of trusted brand and news platforms."

The 360° partnership with Corus Entertainment connects Enercare directly with Corus' audience to showcase DIY tips for homeowners' heating, cooling and water solutions. This Spring, HGTV Canada's Sebastian Clovis collaborates with the Enercare Experts on interstitial broadcast segments on HGTV Canada, and guest appearances on Global News Morning Toronto and The Morning Show. The campaign includes an online series for HGTV Canada hosted by Clovis, with expert tips and tricks, available on HGTV Canada's social and digital platforms. Enercare expertise will also be incorporated into HGTV Canada's branded "Quick Fixes" segments available on Corus radio stations across Ontario.

In addition to external media, there will also be several internal activities to support the campaign launch, including employee spotlights around Enercare's Experts who bring their unparalleled customer experience into each home. With this external and internal support, Enercare employees are primed to go above and beyond in developing and sharing their expertise.

About Enercare

Founded in Ontario in the 1950's, Enercare Home Services has proudly grown to become Ontario's trusted home services provider to over 1M Canadians. Proudly owned and operated in Canada, we take pride in delivering reliable service 365 days a year with our team of over 700 licensed technicians. Enercare Home Services' expertise ranges from heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical to water heating and water purification – whatever your home needs, we are here to help give your home the care it deserves.

