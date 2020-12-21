Enercare Connections is now Metergy Solutions

"We're excited to unveil our new brand and website," said Adrien Deveau, President, Metergy. "In the face of significant growth, our company deserved a dedicated brand, website and renewed corporate vision. With over 330,000 contracted services, our new brand positions us for growth, taking into account always-changing industry dynamics, and the unique needs of our clients."

Metergy will continue to be a sister company to Enercare, and will continue to leverage its strategic partnership to provide clients with the best solutions and service. Enercare Home & Commercial Services will remain the same – both the company name and website.

"Our clients will continue to experience the same exceptional end-to-end service they've come to expect from us. From sales and system design, to installation, billing and collections, everything is under one roof," explains Craig Thornton, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Metergy. "We remain committed to providing clients with reliable submetering solutions and best-in-class customer care."

Metergy is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and is a Brookfield Infrastructure portfolio company. As one of North America's most experienced submeter providers, Metergy has provided submetering solutions for multi-residential and mixed-use buildings, both retrofits and new construction, for the last 15 years. As an industry leader in submetering solutions, Metergy has long-term electricity, water, thermal and gas metering contracts with multi-residential and commercial buildings and, through its Triacta brand, is a premier designer and manufacturer of advanced submeters and submetering solutions.

