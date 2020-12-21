Enercare Connections is now Metergy Solutions
Dec 21, 2020, 08:30 ET
Submetering experts building on proven track record with new name and look
TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Enercare Connections Inc., one of North America's most experienced submetering providers, announced today that it has completed its rebranding to Metergy Solutions Inc. ("Metergy"). Coinciding with the unveiling of the new brand, Metergy launched a new dedicated website (www.metergysolutions.com).
"We're excited to unveil our new brand and website," said Adrien Deveau, President, Metergy. "In the face of significant growth, our company deserved a dedicated brand, website and renewed corporate vision. With over 330,000 contracted services, our new brand positions us for growth, taking into account always-changing industry dynamics, and the unique needs of our clients."
Metergy will continue to be a sister company to Enercare, and will continue to leverage its strategic partnership to provide clients with the best solutions and service. Enercare Home & Commercial Services will remain the same – both the company name and website.
"Our clients will continue to experience the same exceptional end-to-end service they've come to expect from us. From sales and system design, to installation, billing and collections, everything is under one roof," explains Craig Thornton, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Metergy. "We remain committed to providing clients with reliable submetering solutions and best-in-class customer care."
About Metergy Solutions Inc.
Metergy is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and is a Brookfield Infrastructure portfolio company. As one of North America's most experienced submeter providers, Metergy has provided submetering solutions for multi-residential and mixed-use buildings, both retrofits and new construction, for the last 15 years. As an industry leader in submetering solutions, Metergy has long-term electricity, water, thermal and gas metering contracts with multi-residential and commercial buildings and, through its Triacta brand, is a premier designer and manufacturer of advanced submeters and submetering solutions.
