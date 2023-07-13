Endy Unveils New Made-in-Canada Modular Sofa, Redefining Style for Canadian Homes

TORONTO, July 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Endy, a leading Canadian sleep and furniture brand, is proud to announce the launch of its premium made-in-Canada Modular Sofa that features the brand's award winning foam. This piece combines style with function, allowing Canadians to customize their ideal seating arrangement for any living space, including a compact condo in the city or a spacious suburban home.

The Endy Modular Sofa (CNW Group/Endy)

Designed to accommodate any desired configuration, the Endy Modular Sofa can be tailored to suit individual needs by selecting the preferred number of pieces. Whether it's a cozy loveseat with an ottoman or an expansive L-shaped corner sofa, Endy offers every option to create the perfect layout.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Endy Modular Sofa to our customers and are proud to announce it is 100% made in Canada," says Alexandra Voyevodina-Wang, President and General Manager, Endy. "We understand that Canadians value quality, style, and versatility in their living spaces, and this piece is designed to deliver on all fronts. With its customizable configurations, premium materials and proprietary foam technology, we see the Endy Modular Sofa quickly becoming a staple in Canadian homes."

The Endy Modular Sofa boasts a number of impressive features to enhance the overall living experience while complementing a variety of décor styles. Key features include:

Crafted with Attention to Detail: The Endy Modular Sofa is made with high-density support foam, as well as a layer of Endy Comfort Foam, prioritizing a semi-firm and supportive structure while still offering that important element of added comfort.

The Endy Modular Sofa is made with high-density support foam, as well as a layer of Endy Comfort Foam, prioritizing a semi-firm and supportive structure while still offering that important element of added comfort. Exceptional Quality: Made in Canada using premium and durable materials, the Endy Modular Sofa is built to withstand everyday use without compromising comfort. Incorporating Endy's award-winning foam technology, it minimizes "seat sags" and provides optimal firmness.

Made in using premium and durable materials, the Endy Modular Sofa is built to withstand everyday use without compromising comfort. Incorporating Endy's award-winning foam technology, it minimizes "seat sags" and provides optimal firmness. Contemporary Style: Available in a calming Speckled Stone colour, the piece effortlessly complements a wide range of interior design preferences. Its crisp appearance adds an air of sophistication to any room.

Available in a calming Speckled Stone colour, the piece effortlessly complements a wide range of interior design preferences. Its crisp appearance adds an air of sophistication to any room. Easy Setup and Maintenance: The Endy Modular Sofa requires minimal assembly, providing convenience and a hassle-free setup experience. It has a natural stain resistance, ensuring that spills can be easily cleaned up.

The Endy Modular Sofa includes a 30-day trial period and a 5-year limited warranty. Pricing starts at $2,600 for a loveseat and is available exclusively at www.endy.com .

About Endy

Launched in 2015 and headquartered in Toronto, Endy has revolutionized the way people sleep, through innovative, comfortable, supportive and Canadian-made mattresses. As one of Canada's leading e-Commerce companies and endorsed by the Canadian Chiropractic Association, Endy has expanded its product line, offering a well-rounded selection of bedroom necessities, including rugs, bedding, mattress protectors, bed frames and a nightstand. Named the fastest-growing retail startup on the 2018 Startup 50 list by Maclean's and Canadian Business, the brand works closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and individuals in need. Endy is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSX: ZZZ).

For further information: For media inquiries or further information, please contact: Christina Sfeir, [email protected]