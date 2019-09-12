Endy partners with Women's Shelters Canada to bring better sleep to those who need it most

Women's Shelters Canada is the newest partner of The Endy Donation Project, a social program that has distributed 5,500 mattresses to Canadians-in-need since launch.

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Leading Canadian mattress brand Endy ( endy.com ) has partnered with Women's Shelters Canada to help women and children rebuilding their lives get a better night's sleep. Women's Shelters Canada is the latest partner to join The Endy Donation Project, a social program that supports more than 120 charities and not-for-profits nationwide, distributing mattresses and bedding to sleepers-in-need.



"Women's Shelters Canada is excited to partner with Endy to bring gently-used mattresses to our affiliated shelters across the country," says Lise Martin, Executive Director of Women's Shelters Canada. "Women's shelters help women rebuild their lives, heal from abuse, develop resiliency, and move towards living violence-free lives. A good night's sleep for women and children fleeing violence is vitally important as they go through one of the most difficult transitions of their lives."

"Endy was founded on the belief that every Canadian deserves a better night's sleep, so we're proud to partner with Women's Shelter Canada to make this dream a reality and give back to communities and organizations who are doing amazing work," said Mike Gettis, CEO of Endy. "We admire and support the initiatives of Women's Shelter Canada, and we're happy to help those they support in the best way we know how."

Endy was founded in 2015 with a dream to democratize sleep, by designing and delivering an extraordinarily comfortable, Canadian-made mattress, and shipping it free to Canadians' home—without breaking the bank.

As a result of this new partnership, Endy will welcome 35 shelters associated with Women's Shelters Canada to The Endy Donation Project, with this number set to grow on a monthly basis.

Through The Endy Donation Project, Endy works with more than 120 charity partners across Canada to distribute new and gently-used sleep products to families and individuals in need. Endy has donated 5,500 mattresses to date through this program. Stacked, these mattresses would climb two-and-a-half times as high as the CN Tower.



In addition to Women's Shelters Canada, some of Endy's cross-Canada charity partners include:



For more information on Endy's social mission, visit www.endy.com/socialmission .

About Endy. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in Toronto, Endy ( endy.com ) is revolutionizing the way people sleep, through their ridiculously comfortable, supportive and Canadian-made mattress. As one of Canada's fastest growing e-Commerce companies and winner of the Techweek Top 100 Innovator Award, Endy has expanded its assortment to include The Endy Pillow, The Endy Sheets, The Endy Mattress Protector, and The Endy Bed Frame. Endy was also named the fastest growing retail startup on the 2018 Startup 50 list by Maclean's and Canadian Business. The brand also works closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and individuals in need. Endy is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSX:ZZZ).

SOURCE Endy

For further information: Sarah Feldman, Director of Marketing & Strategic Communications, Endy, sarah@endy.com

Related Links

ca.endysleep.com

