Endy Launches Nationwide Initiative to Transform Hospital Call Rooms, Delivering Better Sleep to Canada's Healthcare Heroes

"We are committed to transforming hospital call rooms across Canada, and supporting the doctors and nurses who are fighting on the frontlines for us," said Rajen Ruparell, Chairman & Founder, Endy. "When we learned that our frontline workers were sleeping on stretchers at the height of the pandemic, we knew we had to do something. It is our responsibility as a Canadian technology and e-commerce leader to step up when called upon."

Endy first learned about the need for mattresses in hospital call rooms in Spring 2020, as COVID-19 began to overwhelm Canadian healthcare institutions. A physician from St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., reached out with an emotional ask: Doctors and nurses were working longer hours than ever before, with no comfortable place to rest between patients and on overnight shifts. They needed mattresses, and Endy answered the call, donating enough Endy Mattresses to overhaul St. Paul's intensive care unit and critical care unit call rooms.

The impact was felt deeply, and inspired Endy to support a total of seven hospitals in 2020, including: BC Women's Hospital in Vancouver, BC; Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, ON; St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton in Hamilton, ON; Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket, ON; IWK Health Centre in Halifax, NS; and Abbotsford Regional Hospital in Abbotsford, BC.

Expanding this initiative is a key priority for Endy in 2021. To kick off the newly expanded, year-long Healthcare Heroes Giving Campaign, Endy is delighted to announce new donations as of today to the following six hospitals, bringing the total number of hospital partners to-date to 13 nationwide: University Health Network (Toronto Western Hospital and Toronto General Hospital) in Toronto, ON; Scarborough Health Network (Scarborough General Hospital, Birchmount Hospital, and Centenary Hospital) in Scarborough, ON; and Hôpital Pierre-Boucher in Longueuil, QC.



"Our clinical teams at SHN make themselves available to their patients 24 hours a day 365 days a year across each of our 3 sites," Dr. Martin Betts, Corporate Chief and Medical Director, Critical Care, Scarborough Health Network. "This takes us away from our homes and families for extended periods. Our partnership with Endy, that recognizes this commitment and goes beyond to provide a degree of comfort, is much appreciated by us all on the front lines. It will go some ways to improving sleep and wellness at a time when these have been in short supply."

Through this campaign, Endy is calling on Canadians to join us in this mission by nominating their local hospital at endy.com/donations . Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of our healthcare heroes, and by extension, all Canadians in their care.

Launched in 2015 and headquartered in Toronto, Endy (endy.com) is revolutionizing the way people sleep, through their ridiculously comfortable, supportive and Canadian-made mattress. Endy stands apart as one of Canada's fastest-growing e-Commerce companies, and its fan-favourite, Canadian-made mattress was recently named Product of the Year Canada 2020 (Mattress-in-a-Box). The brand has expanded its assortment to include The Endy Pillow, The Endy Sheets, The Endy Mattress Protector, The Endy Duvet, The Endy Bed Frame, and The Endy Weighted Blanket. The proudly Canadian company works closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and individuals in need. Endy is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSX:ZZZ).

