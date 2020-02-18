Endy first Canadian mattress brand to obtain GREENGUARD Gold Certification

Now GREENGUARD Gold Certified, Endy stands apart as Canada's safest mattress

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Endy , Canada's leading online mattress brand, is delighted to announce that the award-winning Endy Mattress is now GREENGUARD Gold Certified . GREENGUARD Gold Certification applies exclusively to household products that meet the world's most rigorous and comprehensive standards for low emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), formaldehyde, and phthalates. The test is conducted by Underwriters Laboratory, an independent nonprofit safety science organization.

Endy is the first Canadian mattress brand to receive this certification, distinguishing the Endy Mattress as the safest choice for Canadian families.

"Our customers' comfort and wellness is always top-of-mind when developing our products," said Rajen Ruparell, Executive Chairman and co-founder of Endy. "We're honoured and privileged to be the first Canadians mattress brand to earn this certification as we work toward our mission of Better Sleep for All."

GREENGUARD Gold Certified products are designed to release fewer pollutants to ensure healthier indoor environments, especially where it concerns children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions like asthma and other chronic respiratory diseases. Receiving the GREENGUARD Gold Certification signifies that the entirety of the Endy Mattress —from the zipper to the foam layers—was tested and deemed safe for indoor use.

The foam used in the Endy Mattress is also CertiPUR-US® certified, and has been since Endy's launch in 2015. This means the Endy Mattress is made without ozone depleters; flame retardants; mercury, lead, and other heavy metals; formaldehyde; phthalates; and is low VOC emitting.

About Endy. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in Toronto, Endy ( endy.com ) is revolutionizing the way people sleep, through their ridiculously comfortable, supportive and Canadian-made mattress. As one of Canada's fastest-growing e-Commerce companies and winner of the Techweek Top 100 Innovator Award, Endy has expanded its assortment to include The Endy Pillow, The Endy Sheets, The Endy Mattress Protector, The Endy Duvet, and The Endy Bed Frame. Endy was also named the fastest growing retail startup on the 2018 Startup 50 list by Maclean's and Canadian Business. The brand also works closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and individuals in need. Endy is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSX:ZZZ).

