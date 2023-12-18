Enduro Metals Provides Update on Share Consolidation

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

KELOWNA, BC, Dec. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Enduro Metals Corporation (TSXV: ENDR) (OTC: SIOCF) (FSE: SOG-FF) ("Enduro" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the previously announced consolidation of its Common Shares (the "Consolidation").

Subject to regulatory approval, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, effective on or about December 22, 2023, Enduro will complete a consolidation of its Common Shares on the basis of one (1) post-Consolidation Common Share for each ten (10) pre-Consolidation Common Shares. Where the exchange results in a fractional share, the number of Common Shares will be ‎rounded up to the next greater whole number of Common Shares if the fractional entitlement is equal to or greater than 0.5 and shall, without any additional compensation, be rounded down to the next lesser whole number of Common Shares if the fractional entitlement is less than 0.5 and, in calculating such fractional interests, all Common Shares registered in the name of and held by such shareholder shall be aggregated. A new CUSIP number of 29279W300 replaces the old CUSIP number of 29279W201 to distinguish between the pre- and post- Consolidated Common Shares. The Company's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged.

Commencing at the opening of trading on or about December 22, 2023 the Common Shares will trade on a post-Consolidation basis on the TSX Venture Exchange. Following the Consolidation, there are expected to be 24,099,494 post-Consolidation shares outstanding.

About Enduro Metals

Enduro Metals is an exploration company focused on it's flagship Newmont Lake Project; a total 688km2 property located between Eskay Creek, Snip, and Galore Creek within the heart of northwestern British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Building on prior results, the Company's geological team have outlined 4 deposit environments of interest across the Newmont Lake Project including high-grade epithermal/skarn gold along the McLymont Fault, copper-gold alkalic porphyry mineralization at Burgundy & 72 Zones, encouraging porphyry-style alteration typical of alkalic copper-gold porphyry systems at North Toe, and a large 9km x 4km geochemical anomaly hosting various gold, silver, copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, and lead mineralization along the newly discovered Chachi Corridor.

