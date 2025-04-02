Endurance Runner Otis Lyons Embarks on 1,164-Mile Journey Across California to Support Pediatric Care in Gaza

LOS ANGELES, Calif., April 2, 2025 /CNW/ - In an extraordinary act of dedication and compassion, endurance athlete Otis Lyons is set to run the entire length of California—covering an astonishing 1,164 miles—starting April 1, 2025. This ambitious endeavor aims to raise essential funds for pediatric care at Rantisi Specialty Hospital, the only fully rehabilitated children's hospital in Gaza. The funds will directly support the hospital's ENT (Ear, Nose, and Throat), Endocrinology, and Gastroenterology departments, ensuring life-saving treatment for children in urgent need.

Otis, who will traverse diverse and challenging terrains throughout his journey, is driven by a profound belief in every child's right to a safe and healthy childhood.

"I believe every kid deserves a childhood like mine—a chance to discover themselves, to succeed and fail, and to find their passions in a safe environment. Right now, over a million children in Gaza lack access to basic medical care. I hope to channel my love for adventure and sport to help fundraise for Rantisi Specialized Hospital, ensuring these children receive the treatment they desperately need," said Otis.

The funds raised through this initiative will bolster specialized pediatric care in Gaza, strengthening critical hospital departments that serve as a medical lifeline for thousands of children.

Otis' journey will be supported by a dedicated team of volunteers and medical professionals who will assist with logistics and safety. The public is invited to follow his progress on social media, where he will share updates, personal stories, and messages of encouragement.

Join the Cause

Supporters can contribute to this life-saving mission by donating through the official fundraising page:

https://humanityauxilium.org/donation/country/usa/funding/california-run-for-gaza

About Otis Lyons

Otis Lyons is a dedicated endurance runner with a passion for using his athletic challenges to drive meaningful change. His latest mission—running across California—is his most ambitious yet, with the goal of making a lasting impact on pediatric healthcare in Gaza.

SOURCE Humanity Auxilium

Press Contact: Faiza Hussain, PhD, [email protected], +1 281 790-1795, www.humanityauxilium.com