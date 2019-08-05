Endo Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results

News provided by

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aug 05, 2019, 16:42 ET

- Operating Performance Led by Year-over-Year Double-Digit-Percentage Growth in Revenues of Sterile Injectables Segment and Specialty Products Portfolio of Branded Pharmaceuticals Segment -

- Endo Reaffirms Full-Year 2019 Financial Guidance -

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2019 /CNW/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today reported second-quarter 2019 financial results, including:

  • Revenues of $700 million, a decrease of 2 percent compared to second-quarter 2018 revenues of $715 million.
  • Branded Pharmaceuticals - Specialty Products revenues increased 17 percent to $124 million compared to second-quarter 2018 revenues of $106 million.
  • Sterile Injectables revenues increased 12 percent to $244 million compared to second-quarter 2018 revenues of $218 million.
  • Reported net loss from continuing operations of $98 million compared to second-quarter 2018 reported net loss from continuing operations of $52 million.
  • Reported diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $0.43 compared to second-quarter 2018 reported diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $0.23.
  • Adjusted income from continuing operations of $120 million compared to second-quarter 2018 adjusted income from continuing operations of $172 million.
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.52 compared to second-quarter 2018 adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.76.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $307 million compared to second-quarter 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $351 million.

"I am pleased with our second-quarter 2019 operating performance, led by continued year-over-year double-digit percentage growth in revenues of our Sterile Injectables segment and in the Specialty Products portfolio of our Branded Pharmaceuticals segment. XIAFLEX® grew 18 percent in the quarter, reflecting continued demand growth as a result of successful commercial execution and promotional investment," said Paul Campanelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Endo. "We are on target to meet our previously provided full-year financial guidance and remain highly focused on the continued execution of our multiyear turnaround plan in a challenging external environment."

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

(in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

Total Revenues, Net

$

699,727

$

714,696

(2)

%

$

1,420,138

$

1,415,223

%

Reported Loss from Continuing
Operations

$

(98,052)

$

(52,479)

87

%

$

(110,664)

$

(550,217)

(80)

%

Reported Diluted Weighted Average
Shares

226,221

223,834

1

%

225,408

223,677

1

%

Reported Diluted Loss per Share
from Continuing Operations

$

(0.43)

$

(0.23)

87

%

$

(0.49)

$

(2.46)

(80)

%

Adjusted Income from Continuing

Operations

$

120,405

$

172,195

(30)

%

$

242,488

$

322,978

(25)

%

Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average
Shares1

232,713

227,273

2

%

232,174

226,114

3

%

Adjusted Diluted Income per Share
from Continuing Operations

$

0.52

$

0.76

(32)

%

$

1.04

$

1.43

(27)

%

__________

(1)

Diluted per share data is computed based on weighted average shares outstanding and, if there is income from continuing operations during the period, the dilutive impact of ordinary share equivalents outstanding during the period. In the case of Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares, Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations is used in determining whether to include such dilutive impact.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Total revenues were $700 million in second-quarter 2019 compared to $715 million during the same period in 2018. This decrease was primarily attributable to competitive pressures in the Generic Pharmaceuticals segment, the Established Products portfolio of the Branded Pharmaceuticals segment, and the International segment, partially offset by continued strong growth in the Sterile Injectables segment and the Specialty Products portfolio of the Branded Pharmaceuticals segment.

GAAP net loss from continuing operations in second-quarter 2019 was $98 million compared to GAAP net loss from continuing operations of $52 million during the same period in 2018. This result was primarily attributable to an increase in asset impairment charges and a decrease in gains on the sale of certain assets, partially offset by a decrease in research and development spending. GAAP diluted net loss per share from continuing operations in second-quarter 2019 was $0.43 compared to GAAP diluted net loss per share from continuing operations of $0.23 in second-quarter 2018.

Adjusted income from continuing operations in second-quarter 2019 was $120 million compared to $172 million in second-quarter 2018. This decrease was primarily attributable to lower adjusted gross margin in our Generic Pharmaceuticals segment due to a decline in revenue and an unfavorable change in product mix. Adjusted diluted income per share from continuing operations in second-quarter 2019 was $0.52 compared to $0.76 in second-quarter 2018.

BRANDED PHARMACEUTICALS

Second-quarter 2019 Branded Pharmaceuticals revenues were $209 million compared to $213 million in second-quarter 2018. This decrease was primarily attributable to ongoing generic competition in our Established Products portfolio, offset by continued strong growth of our Specialty Products portfolio.

Specialty Products revenues increased 17 percent to $124 million in second-quarter 2019 compared to second-quarter 2018, primarily driven by the continued strong performance of XIAFLEX®. Sales of XIAFLEX® increased 18 percent to $75 million compared to second-quarter 2018, primarily attributable to demand growth in both the Peyronie's Disease and Dupuytren's Contracture indications driven by continued commercial execution and investment in promotional activities.

With regards to Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum (CCH) for the treatment of cellulite, Phase 3 data was presented in May at the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Hot Topics session by clinical investigator Dr. Lawrence Bass. Additionally, Phase 2 and Phase 3 data was presented by multiple physicians, including clinical investigator Dr. Michael Gold, throughout the Vegas Cosmetic Surgery meeting held in June.

STERILE INJECTABLES

Second-quarter 2019 Sterile Injectables revenues were $244 million, an increase of 12 percent compared to second-quarter 2018. This increase reflects the third-quarter 2018 launch of ertapenem for injection, the authorized generic of INVANZ®, as well as the continued strong growth of VASOSTRICT® and ADRENALIN®. As anticipated, second-quarter 2019 Sterile Injectables revenue declined versus first-quarter 2019 primarily as a result of the non-recurrence of the first-quarter stocking benefit and the expected destocking in the second quarter.

GENERIC PHARMACEUTICALS

Second-quarter 2019 Generic Pharmaceuticals revenues were $218 million compared to $241 million in second-quarter 2018. This performance was primarily attributable to increased competitive pressure on certain generic products. Partially offsetting the decrease was the impact of certain 2018 product launches including, among others, colchicine tablets, the authorized generic of Colcrys®. During second-quarter 2019, the Generic Pharmaceuticals segment launched three products.

INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS

Second-quarter 2019 International Pharmaceuticals revenues were $29 million, compared to $43 million in the same period in 2018.

2019 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

For the twelve months ending December 31, 2019, at current exchange rates, Endo is reaffirming its previously provided guidance on revenue, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations. The Company estimates:

  • Total revenues to be between $2.76 billion and $2.96 billion;
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to be between $2.00 and $2.25; and
  • Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations to be between $1.24 billion and $1.34 billion.

The Company's 2019 non-GAAP financial guidance is based on the following assumptions:

  • Adjusted gross margin of approximately 65.0% to 66.0%;
  • Adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of revenues of approximately 24.5% to 25.0%;
  • Adjusted interest expense of approximately $550 million to $560 million;
  • Adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 17.5% to 18.5%; and
  • Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 234 million.

BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY AND OTHER UPDATES

In June 2019, the Company borrowed $300.0 million under its existing $1,000.0 million revolving credit facility. The Company expects to use the proceeds from this borrowing for purposes consistent with the Company's previously stated capital allocation priorities, including for general corporate purposes.

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had approximately $1.4 billion in unrestricted cash; debt of $8.4 billion; net debt of approximately $7.0 billion and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.3.

Second-quarter 2019 cash provided by operating activities was $177 million, compared to $170 million of net cash provided by operating activities during second-quarter 2018.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Endo will conduct a conference call with financial analysts to discuss this press release tomorrow at 7:30 a.m. ET. The dial-in number to access the call is U.S./Canada (866) 497-0462, International (678) 509-7598, and the passcode is 4344119. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call will be available from August 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. ET until 10:30 a.m. ET on August 13, 2019 by dialing U.S./Canada (855) 859-2056, International (404) 537-3406, and entering the passcode 4344119.

A simultaneous webcast of the call can be accessed by visiting http://investor.endo.com/events-and-presentations. In addition, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website for one year following the event.

FINANCIAL SCHEDULES

The following table presents Endo's unaudited Total revenues, net for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30,

Percent
Growth

Six Months Ended June 30,

Percent
Growth

2019

2018

2019

2018

Branded Pharmaceuticals:












  Specialty Products:










  XIAFLEX®

$

74,855

$

63,500

18

%

$

143,362

$

120,641

19

%

  SUPPRELIN® LA

23,714

19,963

19

%

45,770

40,540

13

%

  Other Specialty (1)

25,524

22,585

13

%

49,927

41,612

20

%

  Total Specialty Products

$

124,093

$

106,048

17

%

$

239,059

$

202,793

18

%

  Established Products:










   PERCOCET®

$

28,878

$

30,833

(6)

%

$

59,638

$

62,809

(5)

%

   TESTOPEL®

11,780

13,844

(15)

%

27,594

29,014

(5)

%

   Other Established (2)

44,262

61,912

(29)

%

86,247

118,256

(27)

%

  Total Established Products

$

84,920

$

106,589

(20)

%

$

173,479

$

210,079

(17)

%

Total Branded Pharmaceuticals (3)

$

209,013

$

212,637

(2)

%

$

412,538

$

412,872

%

Sterile Injectables:










   VASOSTRICT®

$

116,026

$

106,329

9

%

$

255,163

$

220,054

16

%

   ADRENALIN®

45,835

36,658

25

%

93,157

66,398

40

%

   Ertapenem for injection

25,547



NM

57,766



NM

   Other Sterile Injectables (4)

56,872

74,856

(24)

%

108,242

147,245

(26)

%

Total Sterile Injectables (3)

$

244,280

$

217,843

12

%

$

514,328

$

433,697

19

%

Total Generic Pharmaceuticals

$

217,784

$

241,236

(10)

%

$

436,310

$

490,476

(11)

%

Total International Pharmaceuticals

$

28,650

$

42,980

(33)

%

$

56,962

$

78,178

(27)

%

Total revenues, net

$

699,727

$

714,696

(2)

%

$

1,420,138

$

1,415,223

%

__________

(1)

Products included within Other Specialty are NASCOBAL® Nasal Spray and AVEED®. Beginning with our first-quarter 2019 reporting, TESTOPEL®, which was previously included in Other Specialty, has been reclassified and is now included in the Established Products portfolio for all periods presented.

(2)

Products included within Other Established include, but are not limited to, LIDODERM®, VOLTAREN® Gel, EDEX®, FORTESTA® Gel, and TESTIM®, including the authorized generics of TESTIM® and FORTESTA® Gel.

(3)

Individual products presented above represent the top two performing products in each product category for either the three or six months ended June 30, 2019 and/or any product having revenues in excess of $25 million during any quarterly period in 2019 or 2018.

(4)

Products included within Other Sterile Injectables include, but are not limited to, APLISOL® and ephedrine sulfate injection.

The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations data for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

TOTAL REVENUES, NET

$

699,727

$

714,696

$

1,420,138

$

1,415,223

COSTS AND EXPENSES:






Cost of revenues

388,208

381,905

780,117

785,503

Selling, general and administrative

152,297

148,157

303,420

314,824

Research and development

26,348

82,102

59,834

120,748

Litigation-related and other contingencies, net

10,315

19,620

10,321

17,120

Asset impairment charges

88,438

22,767

253,886

471,183

Acquisition-related and integration items

(5,507)

5,161

(43,008)

11,996

Interest expense, net

134,809

130,059

267,484

254,049

Gain on extinguishment of debt





(119,828)


Other (income) expense, net

(597)

(28,831)

4,205

(31,709)

LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX

$

(94,584)

$

(46,244)

$

(96,293)

$

(528,491)

INCOME TAX EXPENSE

3,468

6,235

14,371

21,726

LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$

(98,052)

$

(52,479)

$

(110,664)

$

(550,217)

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX

(7,953)

(8,388)

(13,914)

(16,139)

NET LOSS

$

(106,005)

$

(60,867)

$

(124,578)

$

(566,356)

NET LOSS PER SHARE—BASIC:






Continuing operations

$

(0.43)

$

(0.23)

$

(0.49)

$

(2.46)

Discontinued operations

(0.04)

(0.04)

(0.06)

(0.07)

Basic

$

(0.47)

$

(0.27)

$

(0.55)

$

(2.53)

NET LOSS PER SHARE—DILUTED:






Continuing operations

$

(0.43)

$

(0.23)

$

(0.49)

$

(2.46)

Discontinued operations

(0.04)

(0.04)

(0.06)

(0.07)

Diluted

$

(0.47)

$

(0.27)

$

(0.55)

$

(2.53)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES:






Basic

226,221

223,834

225,408

223,677

Diluted

226,221

223,834

225,408

223,677

The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet data at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (in thousands):

June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

ASSETS


CURRENT ASSETS:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,446,949

$

1,149,113

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

307,587

305,368

Accounts receivable

442,078

470,570

Inventories, net

335,890

322,179

Other current assets

222,548

95,920

Total current assets

$

2,755,052

$

2,343,150

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

7,319,237

7,789,243

TOTAL ASSETS

$

10,074,289

$

10,132,393

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT


CURRENT LIABILITIES:


Accounts payable and accrued expenses, including legal settlement accruals

$

1,786,054

$

1,914,285

Other current liabilities

49,766

35,811

Total current liabilities

$

1,835,820

$

1,950,096

LONG-TERM DEBT, LESS CURRENT PORTION, NET

8,369,972

8,224,269

OTHER LIABILITIES

458,969

456,311

SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT

(590,472)

(498,283)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT

$

10,074,289

$

10,132,393

The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow data for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands):

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

OPERATING ACTIVITIES:


Net loss

$

(124,578)

$

(566,356)

Adjustments to reconcile Net loss to Net cash provided by operating activities:


Depreciation and amortization

320,788

379,646

Asset impairment charges

253,886

471,183

Other, including cash payments to claimants from Qualified Settlement Funds

(363,494)

(65,341)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

86,602

$

219,132

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:


Purchases of property, plant and equipment, excluding capitalized interest

$

(23,632)

$

(41,960)

Proceeds from sale of business and other assets, net

2,594

37,971

Other

(1,278)

(4,999)

Net cash used in investing activities

$

(22,316)

$

(8,988)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:


Proceeds from (payments on) borrowings, net

$

257,605

$

(19,650)

Other

(22,676)

(21,143)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$

234,929

$

(40,793)

Effect of foreign exchange rate

841

(1,010)

NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS

$

300,056

$

168,341

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

1,476,837

1,311,014

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD

$

1,776,893

$

1,479,355

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information on the Company's use of such non-GAAP financial measures, refer to Endo's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which includes an explanation of the Company's reasons for using non-GAAP measures.

The tables below provide reconciliations of certain of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP amounts. Refer to the "Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional details regarding the adjustments to the non-GAAP financial measures detailed throughout this Supplemental Financial Information section.

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net loss (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net loss (GAAP)

$

(106,005)

$

(60,867)

$

(124,578)

$

(566,356)

Income tax expense

3,468

6,235

14,371

21,726

Interest expense, net

134,809

130,059

267,484

254,049

Depreciation and amortization (15)

158,055

170,011

320,788

344,469

EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$

190,327

$

245,438

$

478,065

$

53,888








Inventory step-up and other cost savings (2)

$



$

124

$



$

190

Upfront and milestone-related payments (3)

1,444

36,964

2,383

38,296

Inventory reserve increase from restructuring (4)



202



2,590

Separation benefits and other restructuring (5)

2,124

28,951

4,149

75,550

Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (6)

10,315

19,620

10,321

17,120

Asset impairment charges (7)

88,438

22,767

253,886

471,183

Acquisition-related and integration costs (8)



1,034



1,034

Fair value of contingent consideration (9)

(5,507)

4,127

(43,008)

10,962

Gain on extinguishment of debt (10)





(119,828)


Share-based compensation

12,600

12,096

37,333

29,986

Other (income) expense, net (16)

(597)

(28,831)

4,205

(31,709)

Other adjustments

3

(10)

87

(708)

Discontinued operations, net of tax (13)

7,953

8,388

13,914

16,139

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$

307,100

$

350,870

$

641,507

$

684,521

Reconciliation of Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of our Loss from continuing operations (GAAP) to our Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Loss from continuing operations (GAAP)

$

(98,052)

$

(52,479)

$

(110,664)

$

(550,217)

Non-GAAP adjustments:






Amortization of intangible assets (1)

140,418

153,215

286,017

310,387

Inventory step-up and other cost savings (2)



124



190

Upfront and milestone-related payments (3)

1,444

36,964

2,383

38,296

Inventory reserve increase from restructuring (4)



202



2,590

Separation benefits and other restructuring (5)

2,124

28,951

4,149

75,550

Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (6)

10,315

19,620

10,321

17,120

Asset impairment charges (7)

88,438

22,767

253,886

471,183

Acquisition-related and integration costs (8)



1,034



1,034

Fair value of contingent consideration (9)

(5,507)

4,127

(43,008)

10,962

Gain on extinguishment of debt (10)





(119,828)


Other (11)

86

(28,007)

1,620

(31,261)

Tax adjustments (12)

(18,861)

(14,323)

(42,388)

(22,856)

Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP)

$

120,405

$

172,195

$

242,488

$

322,978

Reconciliation of Other Adjusted Income Statement Data (non-GAAP)

The following tables provide detailed reconciliations of various other income statement data between the GAAP and non-GAAP amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Total
revenues,
net

Cost of
revenues

Gross
margin

Gross
margin
%

Total
operating
expenses

Operating
expense to
revenue %

Operating
income
from
continuing
operations

Operating
margin %

Other
non-
operating
expense,
net

(Loss)
income
from
continuing
operations
before
income tax

Income
tax
expense

Effective
tax rate

(Loss)
income
from
continuing
operations

Discontinued
operations,
net of tax

Net (loss)
income

Diluted
(loss)
income
per share
from
continuing
operations (14)

Reported (GAAP)

$    699,727

$ 388,208

$ 311,519

44.5 %

$ 271,891

38.9 %

$    39,628

5.7 %

$ 134,212

$   (94,584)

$   3,468

(3.7)%

$   (98,052)

$      (7,953)

$ (106,005)

$    (0.43)

Items impacting
comparability:






























Amortization of
intangible assets (1)


(140,418)

140,418





140,418



140,418




140,418


140,418

Upfront and
milestone-related
payments (3)


(739)

739


(705)


1,444



1,444




1,444


1,444

Separation benefits
and other
restructuring (5)






(2,124)


2,124



2,124




2,124


2,124

Certain litigation-
related and other
contingencies, net (6)






(10,315)


10,315



10,315




10,315


10,315

Asset impairment
charges (7)






(88,438)


88,438



88,438




88,438


88,438

Fair value of
contingent
consideration (9)






5,507


(5,507)



(5,507)




(5,507)


(5,507)

Other (11)






175


(175)


(261)

86




86


86

Tax adjustments (12)














18,861


(18,861)


(18,861)

Exclude discontinued
operations, net of tax
(13)


















7,953

7,953

After considering items
(non-GAAP)

$    699,727

$ 247,051

$ 452,676

64.7 %

$ 175,991

25.2 %

$  276,685

39.5 %

$ 133,951

$  142,734

$ 22,329

15.6 %

$  120,405

$             —

$  120,405

$     0.52

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018

Total
revenues,
net

Cost of
revenues

Gross
margin

Gross
margin
%

Total
operating
expenses

Operating
expense to
revenue %

Operating
income
from
continuing
operations

Operating
margin %

Other non-
operating
expense,
net

(Loss)
income
from
continuing
operations
before
income tax

Income
tax
expense

Effective
tax rate

(Loss)
income
from
continuing
operations

Discontinued
operations,
net of tax

Net (loss)
income

Diluted
(loss)
income
per share
from
continuing
operations (14)

Reported (GAAP)

$    714,696

$ 381,905

$ 332,791

46.6 %

$ 277,807

38.9 %