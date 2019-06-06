Endeavor Business Media Consolidates Data Management with Infogroup

Leading data and marketing solutions provider to manage data and media assets and support Endeavor's portfolio expansion strategy

DALLAS, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ -- Infogroup, a leading provider of business intelligence and multichannel marketing solutions, today announced its appointment as exclusive data and media management partner of Endeavor Business Media.

Endeavor Business Media is a business-to-business media company that was established in 2017 to acquire and operate trade publications, websites and events. The company has completed nine acquisitions since its formation by former SouthComm CEO, Chris Ferrell. It now runs more than 40 print and digital media brands and has chosen Infogroup to manage the entire portfolio.

"We are very excited to be moving the list rental business for all of the Endeavor Business Media brands over to Infogroup. As a fast growing and newly formed B2B media company, we are always looking for 'best in class' partners to collaborate with who share our vision," said June Griffin, CMO of Endeavor Business Media. "Infogroup is a well-respected player in the industry and has very talented and experienced staff. We look forward to taking our list rental business to the next level with them."

Infogroup will provide advanced data processing, media management and market strategy services to help Endeavor Business Media maximize exposure and monetize its data assets. The Endeavor Business Media properties include several of the former SouthComm titles; recently acquired PennWell Media properties geared to the oil and gas industry, industrial technology, dentistry, and water utilities; former Forester Media titles that serve professionals in a wide range of infrastructure, engineering and related environmental practices; and the Process and Flow Network publications acquired from Grand View Media.

"This strategic consolidation enables Endeavor to bring all of their data to market more efficiently, with expanded offerings, for the highest rate of return," said Jeff Adee, senior vice president and general manager of B2B Data Solutions. "We are thrilled to partner with Endeavor Business Media at this pivotal point in their growth to ensure the company upholds quality, insightful customer data and to maximize its value as Endeavor continues to deepen and grow its audience base.

About Infogroup

Infogroup is a leading provider of data intelligence and data-driven marketing solutions. Infogroup provides data, technology and services that help marketers acquire new customers and maximize the value of existing relationships. The company's data and marketing solutions help clients of all sizes, from local SMBs to FORTUNE 100™ enterprises, increase sales and customer loyalty. Infogroup provides both digital and traditional marketing channel expertise that is enhanced by access to our proprietary data on 300 million individuals and 15 million verified U.S. businesses. For more information, visit www.infogroup.com.

About Endeavor Business Media

Headquartered in Nashville, TN, Endeavor Business Media, LLC was formed in late 2017 to acquire and operate trade publications, websites and events. The company targets B2B audiences around the country. The company has offices in Nashville, Tennessee; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Houston, Texas; Nashua, New Hampshire; Birmingham, Alabama; West Palm Beach and Sarasota, Florida; Arlington Heights and Skokie, Illinois; Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin; Akron, Ohio and Santa Barbara, California. For more information, visit www.endeavorbusinessmedia.com

