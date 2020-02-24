End-to-end solution in psychedelic therapies establishes Numinus as leader in emerging space

One of the first companies licensed to test, produce, sell and deliver psychedelic therapies in Canada

VANCOUVER, Feb. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - With momentum building for the use of psychedelic substances in the treatment of mental illness, addiction and trauma, Vancouver-based Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus") is now one of the first in-market, fully integrated companies in the psychedelic space in North America.

Numinus is an operating company at the forefront of the transformative change in treating the growing prevalence of mental health issues and desire for greater wellness. The company was created from the merger of Salvation Botanicals and Numinus Wellness Inc. and aims to go public via an RTO with Rojo Resources in Q1 2020, subject to exchange approval. Psychedelic therapies have been designated breakthrough therapy status by the FDA due to their promising therapeutic potential.

"While we are excited about the future of psychedelics, these substances will not be approved for recreational use; this is not cannabis," says Numinus CEO and Founder Payton Nyquvest. "Psychedelics are therapeutic, where the application of these substances will only happen in safe, controlled treatment environments."

Through Salvation Labs (a Numinus subsidiary), Numinus has a dealer's licence which allows Numinus to test, possess, buy and sell MDMA, psilocybin, psilocin, DMT and mescaline. Numinus is seeking to expand the licence to include activities such as import/export, testing and R&D. The expanded licence will allow Numinus to support the growing number of studies on the potential benefits of psychedelic therapies through the supply and distribution of these substances.

Numinus is currently operating a stand-alone centre offering patients integrative health solutions to help heal, connect and grow. A purpose-built facility is planned for Vancouver in 2020.

The company's goal is to create and operate a network of wellness centres offering a unique set of treatments that can be specifically developed for each individual. In future and when approved for use by appropriate regulatory bodies, Numinus aims to guide suitable candidates in the use of psychedelics. Numinus would conduct these therapies working in partnership with various health and research organizations.

Numinus is led by Payton Nyquvest and Stacey Wallin, proven entrepreneurs and business leaders who have benefitted from transformative therapies in their own lives. The pair has built a strong network of executives, advisors and partners to take Numinus to the market.

"The societal costs of mental illness, addictions, trauma and unmet human potential are much too high," Nyquvest says. "New approaches, new treatments and new ways of thinking are required — solutions where the world of health care and technology collide — to help individuals and communities heal, discover meaning and make deeper connections."

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including acquiring and renewing federal, provincial, municipal, local or other licenses and any inability to obtain all necessary governmental approvals licenses and permits to operate and expand the Company's facilities; engaging in activities which currently are illegal under Canadian federal law and the uncertainty of existing protection from Canadian federal or other prosecution; regulatory or political change such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including federal and provincial legalization, due to inconsistent public opinion, perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry, bureaucratic delays or inefficiencies or any other reasons; any other factors or developments which may hinder market growth; the Company's limited operating history and lack of historical profits; reliance on management; the Company's requirements for additional financing, and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability, including closing of the financings contemplated herein; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and the need to secure and maintain corporate alliances and partnerships, including with customers and suppliers. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

SOURCE Numinus

For further information: Emily Edwards, NATIONAL Vancouver, [email protected], 604-842-6490