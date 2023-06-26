On strike since May 1st, 100 school bus drivers affiliated with Local 106 of the Teamsters Union ratify a new collective agreement.

LAVAL, QC, June 26, 2023 /CNW/ - A union meeting took place today in Shawville, Outaouais, where 100 school bus drivers, members of the Local 106 of the Teamsters Union, approved the latest offer from Autobus Lasalle, a subsidiary of Sogesco, by 81%. Autobus Lasalle is responsible for transporting students within the MRC de Pontiac.

On strike since May 1st, these drivers earned the respect they deserve. Starting this coming Fall, they will see a substantial increase in their wages, of just over $26/hour, which will be secured for future years due to an indexing clause.

François Laporte, President of Teamsters Canada, sees this resolution as a beacon of hope for all workers: "The current economic conditions are challenging, but what the workers at Autobus Lasalle have demonstrated is that through organization and solidarity, we can collectively improve our conditions, and society as a whole benefits."

This agreement, coupled with the one reached at Bigras Transport last week, means 200 drivers will be back on the job for the start of the school year. In the Outaouais region, only the 100 drivers at Autobus Campeau remain on strike.

For Denis Ouelette, the union representative responsible for negotiations in Outaouais, it's high time Autobus Campeau reviewed their stance: "From the onset of this crisis, Autobus Campeau has stuck to the claim that they simply do not have the funds to pay their drivers adequately. It's odd, given that Sogesco, which operates in the same market, just reached an agreement with their 200 drivers. If Campeau wants to keep their contract, they need to sit down with us and resolve this."

The Teamsters Union remains available to meet with Autobus Campeau representatives to reach a swift resolution, which would allow the company to resume operations in time for the upcoming school year.

With over 125,000 members, Teamsters Canada is the country's largest transportation and supply chain union. It's also the largest union in the federally regulated private sector. The organization represents workers at CP, CN, UPS, Purolator, countless trucking companies, and more. They are affiliated with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which represents over 1.2 million workers in North America.

