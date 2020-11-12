VARENNES, QC, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Jean Coutu Group announces that its unionized employees at the Varennes distribution centre, represented by the Syndicat des Travailleuses et Travailleurs de PJC Entrepôt-CSN (STTPJC-CSN), have ratified their new collective agreement at 78%, thus ending the current labour dispute.

"This 5-year agreement allows us to meet the needs of our employees, our pharmacists owners and customers in a fair equitable manner in an extremely competitive environment," said Alain Champagne, President, Jean Coutu Group.

Operations will gradually resume as of Sunday, November 15, 2020.

About the Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc.

The Jean Coutu Group, a subsidiary of METRO, is one of the most trusted names in Canadian pharmacy retailing. It operates as a franchisor of a network of more than 650 drugstores primarily under the PJC Jean Coutu and Brunet banners in Québec, New Brunswick and Ontario and provides employment to more than 20,000 people.

SOURCE METRO INC.

For further information: Jean Coutu Group, Media Relations, 514 643-1009 ou 1 800 463-2190, [email protected]

Related Links

www.corpo.metro.ca

