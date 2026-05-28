GATINEAU, QC, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) held an Affirmation of Command Ceremony to formally mark the transition in leadership to incoming Commissioner, Talal Dakalbab.

This ceremony underscores the significant responsibilities entrusted to the role of Commissioner. It symbolizes the formal transfer of authority, accountability, and leadership, while reaffirming CSC's ongoing commitment to public safety and the rule of law.

Mr. Talal Dakalbab was appointed Commissioner of the Correctional Service of Canada effective March 23, 2026. Prior to his appointment, he served as Senior Assistant Deputy Minister of the Crime Prevention Branch at Public Safety Canada, a role he had held since November 2020. Mr. Dakalbab began his career in the federal public service as a parole officer at CSC and, later served as an Assistant Deputy Warden, roles which have equipped him with extensive knowledge of CSC's operations and its mandate within the criminal justice system.

Mr. Dakalbab follows outgoing Commissioner Anne Kelly, who retired following 43 years of distinguished service in the federal public service, including eight years as Commissioner. Her leadership helped guide CSC through complex challenges, including the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, while advancing key correctional priorities.

The ceremony was attended by CSC staff, stakeholders, partners and Parliamentarians. It was an opportunity to highlight the important, and crucial work of many to further the organization's mandate. Their professionalism and commitment directly contribute to the safety of Canadians.

Quick Facts

Affirmation of Command and Change of Command ceremonies are a longstanding CSC tradition that reaffirm the incoming leader's commitment to the organization's mandate and to the safety and security of the public, employees, and offenders.

Under the leadership of its Commissioner, CSC is responsible for administering sentences of two years or more, as imposed by the courts. CSC manages 43 federal correctional institutions, 14 Community Correctional Centres and 82 Parole and Sub-Parole offices responsible for supervising offenders on conditional release in the community.

Quotes

"I would like to thank Anne Kelly for her service to Canadians, including her time as Commissioner. Her leadership and dedication, and decades of contributions to the organization, have helped shape the Correctional Service of Canada. Today, we formally welcome Talal Dakalbab as the new Commissioner. This role carries significant responsibility, not only to support the more than 20,000 employees, but to those in its care and custody as CSC continues to fulfill its critical mandate in the interest of public safety. I wish Commissioner Dakalbab every success in this important role."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Public Safety

"It is an honour and privilege to serve as Commissioner of the Correctional Service of Canada. We are at a crucial moment in the history of this organization, and I am committed to ensuring that our values are reflected in how we carry out our responsibilities and work as a team. I look forward to ongoing collaboration with CSC staff, as well as partners and stakeholders across the country, to build on our shared commitment to rehabilitation and public safety."

Talal Dakalbab

Commissioner, Correctional Service of Canada

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SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada

Media Relations, Correctional Service Canada, (613) 992-7711, [email protected]