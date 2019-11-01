Encore Medical Education Will Publish the Official Best of SABCS® News From the 2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS®) Starting December 12, 2019

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Nov. 1, 2019 /CNW/ -- Encore Medical Education (www.encoremeded.com) will publish the Official SABCS® News highlighting the key findings presented at the 42nd San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS®), held on December 10-14, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas, USA.

Registration is now open to access the Official Best of SABCS NEWS. Registration is open to HCPs at no fee at www.bestofsabcsnews.com. The first news from General Sessions will be published starting December 12, 2019 at 4:00 pm CDT (UTC -6).

The Official Best of SABCS® News English website (www.bestofsabcsnews.com) will include expert video summaries with original presentation slides of the most significant clinical trials presented each day. World-renowned experts such as Drs. Kaklamani, Rugo, and Gradishar among others will report the key takeaways from the major trials, including:

Primary results of SOLTI-1402/CORALLEEN Phase 2 Trial

Primary results from DESTINY-Breast01

Results from POTENT Trial

Interim overall survival analysis of APHINITY (BIG 4-11)

Primary results from IMpassion131

Results from Phase 3 SOPHIA Study

Effects of capecitabine as part of neo-/adjuvant chemotherapy

Results from ATEMPT Study

And many others…

Additional SABCS® News language versions will be accessible on https://www.bestofsabcs.com/best-of-sabcs-news/:

The Official SABCS ® News program in German

News program in German The Official SABCS ® News program in Spanish

News program in Spanish The Official SABCS® News program in Japanese

About Best of SABCS® programs

The San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium®, now in its 42nd year, is the premier conference for basic, translational, and clinical cancer research professionals. It is well-known for presenting the latest breast cancer data from all over the world.

Best of SABCS® programs offer professionals, who are unable to travel to San Antonio, the opportunity to experience and discuss the most current research and advances in the field of breast cancer with colleagues and key opinion leaders with access to the original presentations and posters.

For information on Best of SABCS® opportunities, please contact Encore Medical Education LLC, the exclusive agent of the SABCS® for the dissemination of Symposium content internationally, at lidia.martin@encoremeded.com.

