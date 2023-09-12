ENCOR Advisors™ to Host Second Annual National Symposium, with Attendees from across Canada and the US

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - ENCOR Advisors ™ ("ENCOR") unveils plans for its highly-anticipated second annual North American symposium, slated to take place at CoStar Canada 's cutting-edge auditorium in downtown Toronto. Joining ENCOR's expert team will be an illustrious roster of leaders from firms across Canada and the United States. Together, they will dissect and disseminate best practices amid a seismic shift in the corporate real estate landscape.

Carl Gomez, Chief Economist and Head of Market Analytics at CoStar Canada and a renowned thought leader in the industry, is scheduled to deliver a keynote address. Gomez will provide incisive insights into the complex relationship between economic fluctuations and market expansion. Speaking on the upcoming symposium, Gomez stated, "Amid structural transformations across multiple property asset classes, the timing is ripe for sharing our invaluable research with this elite assembly of professionals."

Rob Renaud, President of ENCOR, remarked, "Our strategic partnerships across North America have empowered us to tap into an unparalleled pool of talent, ensuring exceptional support for our clients. We are thrilled to orchestrate this intellectual exchange, which is set to be a formidable convergence of industry luminaries dedicated to collective learning and knowledge-sharing."

This event represents a pinnacle in ENCOR's ongoing commitment to cultivating dynamic, future-focused partnerships. The organization is steadfast in expanding its network, particularly in the consulting services sector, and promises additional announcements in the coming months.

About ENCOR Advisors™

Headquartered in downtown Toronto and building on the acquisition, rebranding and 50-year legacy of one of Canada's former leading tenant representation firms, ENCOR Advisors™ was launched as the evolution of a prestigious team under a new generation of strong leadership with a passion for delivering results to their clients.

The firm is occupier focused, employee owned, principal led, and results driven. Their Client-First philosophy pushes them to go the extra mile for their clients and helps drive ongoing success.

