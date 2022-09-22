ENCOR Advisors Grows Team with Tech Sector Veterans

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - ENCOR Advisors ("ENCOR") is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jared Collis and Jed Hershberg. As market-makers, Jared and Jed have been appointed as Senior Vice Presidents and are the latest additions to the ENCOR Partnership. Both have a wealth of experience in brokerage with a specialty in the technology sector, further strengthening ENCOR's growing presence across Canada.

Jared Collins, Senior Vice President, Partner | Jed Hershberg, Senior Vice President, Partner (CNW Group/ENCOR Advisors Canada Ltd.)

With almost two decades of commercial real estate experience, Jared Collis brings tremendous value to his projects through his sharp negotiation skills, dynamic energy, and individualized real estate strategies. With a background in law and real estate development, Jed Hershberg provides clients with multi-faceted expertise and the utmost level of professionalism. Together, the team has successfully represented many of Canada's leading growth enterprises, on local and national expansion projects.

Rob Tkatch, ENCOR's Managing Partner said, "Both Jared and Jed bring the energy and ambition that complements our team perfectly. We are excited about what this means for the growth of ENCOR, now and in the future. Today's announcement underpins ENCOR's strategy of attracting and rewarding top performers in a transforming industry."

Jared, SVP and Partner, added, "Jed and I are truly delighted to join the ENCOR team and become champions for the continued growth of the company. We see this as a unique opportunity to further build upon ENCOR's tremendous track record and bring even greater value to our clients, with a suite of services that is perfectly aligned to their needs."

With the exciting news last week involving ENCOR's strategic partnership with Landmark Advisors, ENCOR is on the move, with the goal of building Canada's largest occupier-focused platform. Together with Landmark, ENCOR expects to announce expansion to other markets in the months ahead.

About ENCOR Advisors

Headquartered in downtown Toronto and building on the 50-year legacy of one of Canada's former leading tenant representation firms, ENCOR Advisors™ was launched as the evolution of a top-performing team under a new generation of leadership with a passion for delivering even better value for their clients.

Occupier-focused, employee-owned, principal-led and results-driven, our Client-First philosophy pushes us to go the extra mile for our clients, creating lasting partnerships that go beyond signing on the dotted line.

SOURCE ENCOR Advisors Canada Ltd.

For further information: ENCOR Advisors, Rob Tkatch, Email: [email protected]