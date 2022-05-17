ENCOR Advisors Announces New Partner

Blake started in Commercial real estate a decade ago. Throughout his career he has exemplified the core beliefs of ENCOR, which is acting in the best interest of the space user. Blake has completed over 250 Tenant Advisory transactions and in 2019 received the CoStar Power Broker Award, recognizing him for these achievements. In 2017, Blake joined David Dennis' professional advisory team, quickly rose to a leadership role and now manages the group.

"He has been a great asset to the ENCOR team and now he will be a great asset to our partnership for many years to come," said Rob Tkatch, Chief Operating Officer. "We thank him for his commitment and look forward to many more awards, celebrations, and achievements together."

About ENCOR Advisors Canada Ltd.TM

Headquartered in Toronto, ENCOR is a privately-held, occupier-focused commercial real estate firm launched in 2021 as the evolution of a top-performing team under a new generation of leadership with a passion for delivering even better value for clients. ENCOR's Client-First philosophy pushes its highly-accredited advisors to go the extra mile, creating lasting partnerships that go beyond signing on the dotted line, with a comprehensive understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing clients, whether they own or lease space in a single market or across multiple locations.

ENCOR's strategic alliance with Texas-based Transwestern Real Estate Services extends the firm's integrated real estate capabilities across North America, enabling the team to leverage Transwestern's resources and expertise for strategic projects in Canada, collaborate on cross-border transactional opportunities, and provide research, marketing and consulting support for clients.

SOURCE ENCOR Advisors Canada Ltd., Brokerage

For further information: Rob Renaud, President, 416-366-8785, [email protected]; Rob Tkatch, COO, 416-366-0499, [email protected]