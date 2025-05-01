EnChannel Medical Raises $82.2M in Oversubscribed Series-B Financing to Advance Full-Chamber 5D Atrial Fibrillation Mapping and Personalized Pulsed-Field Ablation Therapy

GUANGZHOU, China, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- EnChannel Medical, a breakthrough innovator in cardiac electrophysiology, today announced the successful completion of an oversubscribed Series B financing, raising $82.2M (600M RMB). The round was co-led by Dragonball Capital and existing investor Lilly Asia Ventures (LAV), with continued strong support from Lapam Capital.

This financing marks one of the largest private investments in China's medical device sector since 2023. EnChannel's previously completed its Series A round of $27.8M (195M RMB) in August 2023. Proceeds from the Series B round will accelerate product development and advance clinical registration trials both in China and internationally.

"EnChannel's platform integrates full-chamber action-potential mapping with pulsed-field ablation to address long-standing unmet needs in atrial fibrillation treatment," said Jun Feng, CEO of EnChannel Medical. "We're grateful for the strong support from new and returning investors and encouraged by early clinical data from our ongoing studies. Key results were presented at the Heart Rhythm Society Meeting in San Diego, held April 24-27."

About EnChannel Medical

Founded in 2020 by a team of seasoned electrophysiology innovators from both the United States and China, EnChannel is developing a holistic platform that unifies magnetic-impedance navigation, intracardiac echocardiography, full-chamber 5D action-potential mapping, and mid-voltage (<1000 V) pulsed-field ablation to deliver safe and personalized treatment for patients with atrial fibrillation.

Headquartered in Guangzhou, with an R&D subsidiary in Irvine, California, EnChannel is well positioned to expand its global innovation and advance its mission to transform AF care through data-driven, patient-specific therapy solutions.

For more information, visit http://www.enchannel.com

The DePolar® Mapping System and the NanoAblate® PFA System are investigational devices and are limited by federal (or United States) law to investigational use.

Media Contact

Bradley Wegrzynowicz

(610)462-0197

[email protected]

