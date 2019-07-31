EnCann Solutions Announces New CEO and CFO

KELOWNA, BC, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ - EnCann Solutions announced today that their team has been expanded with Troy Martin appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Darcy Dando appointed as Chief Financial Officer.

Troy Martin is a technology visionary with a proven track record of execution. Troy arrives from a leadership position at CIMA+ where he was the director of Energy Services for the BC region.

Troy is an inspirational leader who has a deep passion for mentoring with an uncanny ability to unleash the full potential of high performing individuals. With a growth orientation and entrepreneurial focus, Troy has made a habit of taking challenging offices of technical employees, less than 5 employees, and growing them into regional forces of over 30 employees with nation-leading profitability. These successes are derived by making courage, character, competence and culture woven into the teams that he has lead.

Troy is an electrical engineer hailing from the University of Alberta with a strong background in project management and team development spanning multiple companies and multiples successes. His past work has seen him in various engineering roles ranging from electrical utility engineering, regulatory and operations engineer to director of energy consulting services in BC with companies such as CIMA+, Primary Engineering, FortisBC and the City of Kelowna. His integrity, strong technical background and innate understanding of business operations all culminate to create a true leader for any team he is a part of.

"With a growth orientation and entrepreneurial focus, Troy has made a habit of taking challenging offices of technical employees and growing them into regional forces with nation-leading profitability," said Lincoln Johnson, EnCann's co-founder and former CEO. "Coming from the role of a partner at CIMA+, Troy will be instrumental in bringing his unique approach to EnCann and aiding in transitioning EnCann from a small start-up to a nation-leading cannabis extraction company."

Darcy Dando joins EnCann after serving as Executive Director at Standard Chartered Private Bank in London, UK. He brings with him over 25 years of experience within financial management industry having worked with global financial institutions including Barclays, Citigroup and Credit Suisse, as well as other international private wealth management firms in the UK, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

As CFO, Darcy will serve as strategic advisor where he will provide financial leadership and be responsible for overseeing the capital structure and investment management division for EnCann. Darcy is a graduate from the University of Alberta with a Bachelor's of Commerce and he is a Charter Financial Analyst charter-holder with the CFA Institute.

''With an extensive knowledge of financials and business, Darcy will help EnCann to plan our expansion as we roll out the next phase of our build out and production stages'' said Sarah Roberts, EnCann's co-founders and CSO.

Effective immediately, Founder Lincoln Johnson will step down as Chief Executive Officer and assume the position of Chief Technology Officer where he will focus on systems and process engineering. Lincoln's main role will be shaping the technology and product direction.

About EnCann

EnCann Solutions is filling a vital gap in the legal cannabis market as an industrial-scale cannabis extraction company prepared to service the growing need for extracts in both the Canadian medical and recreational markets. EnCann will offer a wide variety of services for Standard and Micro Cultivators including extraction of THC and CBD, white-labelling, formulation and packaging services.

For more information, visit: www.encann.ca

SOURCE EnCann Solutions Inc.

For further information: PR Contact: DECK Agency | Sandra Castillo | Sandra@deckagency.com