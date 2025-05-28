Enbridge Publishes 24th Annual Sustainability Report

CALGARY, AB, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Enbridge Inc. (Enbridge or the Company) (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) published today its 2024 Sustainability Report and Datasheet, which provides an overview of the Company's sustainable business strategy.

"How well we perform as a safe operator of essential energy infrastructure, a steward of the environment and a responsible corporate citizen continues to be core to our mission to be North America's first-choice energy delivery company," said Pete Sheffield, Enbridge's Chief Sustainability Officer. "This year's Sustainability Report, our 24th in as many years, provides an update to stakeholders on our progress, the work that remains and Enbridge's unwavering commitment to continuous improvement."

Highlights from the 2024 Sustainability Report include:

40% improvement in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity from the Company's operations and 22% reduction in absolute GHG emissions from operations (both as compared against a 2018 baseline) 1 , 2

, 23% reduction in work-related injuries and safety incidents among employees and contractors 3

Updated Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, including an assessment of scenarios, risks and opportunities across each of the Company's businesses

Continued reporting on progress towards commitments made in the Company's Indigenous Reconciliation Action Plan

Includes data from the completed acquisition of the U.S. natural gas utilities acquired throughout 2024

The Sustainability Report and Datasheet were developed with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Universal Standards and GRI 11 Oil and Gas Sector Standard and make use of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards for Oil & Gas Midstream and Gas Utilities & Distributors.

About Enbridge

At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil and renewable power networks and our growing European offshore wind portfolio. We're investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on more than a century of operating conventional energy infrastructure and two decades of experience in renewable power. We're advancing new technologies including hydrogen, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Enbridge's common shares trade under the symbol ENB on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges. To learn more, visit us at enbridge.com.

___________________________ 1 GHG emissions are from assets over which Enbridge has operational control (Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions). Projected reductions of GHG emissions intensity and absolute emissions is relative to the 2018 baseline year. 2 This metric aggregates emissions and throughput for each business unit on the basis of tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per energy delivered in petajoules (PJ). 3 Excludes U.S. gas utilities employees and contractors.

