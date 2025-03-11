Enbridge Inc. Appoints Steven W. Williams as Chair of the Board, Effective May 7, 2025

CALGARY, AB, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) today announced Steven W. Williams as Chair of the Board, effective May 7, 2025 following conclusion of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, coincident with the retirement of Pamela L. Carter, the current Board Chair.

Mr. Williams has served as a director of the Enbridge Board since 2022. Mostly recently, he served as Chair of the Human Resources & Compensation Committee of the Board and was a member of the Safety & Reliability Committee of the Board.

"This coming May, at our annual meeting of shareholders, Pamela Carter will retire from the Enbridge Board. Pamela has been a guiding force for Enbridge since 2017 and we thank her for her commitment and counsel over the past eight years. Steve Williams brings continuity as a standing Enbridge director and a commitment to Enbridge and its shareholders. Enbridge has benefitted from his broad energy industry experience, sound judgment and dedication to good governance," said Mr. Greg Ebel, President & CEO.

Mr. Williams has more than 40 years of international energy industry experience, including as President & CEO of Suncor Energy Inc. from 2012 to 2019 and various roles during 18 years at Esso/Exxon.

