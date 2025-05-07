Enbridge Inc. Announces Election of Directors

CALGARY, AB, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders today. On a vote during the regular business proceedings at the meeting, shareholders approved the election of all 12 nominated directors proposed by management as listed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 4, 2025.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors of Enbridge, we would like to thank Pamela Carter for her commitment, counsel and contributions to Enbridge over the years and we wish her well in her retirement," stated Greg Ebel, President & Chief Executive Officer. "We would also like to welcome Steve Williams as the new Chair of the Board, which took effect immediately following conclusion of the Annual Meeting. Enbridge will continue to benefit from Steve's extensive experience and commitment to Enbridge and its shareholders."

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.



Votes For Votes Against

# % # % Mayank (Mike) M. Ashar 1,203,538,467 98.69 15,951,725 1.31 Gaurdie E. Banister 1,205,627,746 98.86 13,862,549 1.14 Susan M. Cunningham 1,202,181,639 98.58 17,308,623 1.42 Gregory L. Ebel 1,170,325,247 95.97 49,165,154 4.03 Jason B. Few 1,204,695,165 98.79 14,795,502 1.21 Douglas L. Foshee 1,215,580,270 99.68 3,910,428 0.32 Theresa B.Y. Jang 1,214,438,185 99.59 5,052,516 0.41 Teresa S. Madden 1,193,115,136 97.84 26,369,265 2.16 Manjit Minhas 1,214,224,180 99.57 5,266,155 0.43 Stephen S. Poloz 1,206,705,525 98.95 12,785,174 1.05 S. Jane Rowe 1,203,387,827 98.68 16,102,877 1.32 Steven W. Williams 1,116,631,672 91.57 102,859,022 8.43

About Enbridge Inc.

At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil and renewable power networks and our growing European offshore wind portfolio. We're investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on more than a century of operating conventional energy infrastructure and two decades of experience in renewable power. We're advancing new technologies including hydrogen, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Enbridge's common shares trade under the symbol ENB on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges. To learn more, visit us at enbridge.com.

