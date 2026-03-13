ENBRIDGE GAS INVESTS $70,000 TO STRENGTHEN ONTARIO'S FUTURE ENERGY WORKFORCE THROUGH FIRST ROBOTICS

TORONTO, March 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Ten Ontario student robotics teams will receive new funding and support this year as Enbridge Gas invests $70,000 to expand access to hands-on STEM learning through a renewed partnership with FIRST Robotics Canada. The sponsorship supports student participation in robotics competitions across the province and provides direct funding to teams, helping young people develop the technical, teamwork and problem-solving skills increasingly needed in Ontario's future workforce.

Since 2013, Enbridge Gas has supported FIRST Robotics Canada's mission to inspire students through hands-on science, technology, engineering‑ and math (STEM) programming. The 2026 sponsorship builds on that commitment, with Enbridge Gas participating in multiple events across Ontario, that bring together thousands of students, educators, mentors and volunteers.

"Ontario's energy future will depend on people who can think critically, collaborate effectively and solve complex, real-world problems," said Tracey Teed Martin, Vice President, Engineering, Enbridge Gas. "Programs like FIRST Robotics give students early exposure to the kinds of technical and leadership skills that will be essential as our energy systems continue to evolve."

FIRST Robotics competitions challenge students to design, build and program advanced robotic systems while working collaboratively under real world constraints. Participants gain practical engineering experience and develop essential teamwork and strategic problem‑solving skills that mirror the capabilities required across sectors such as energy, advanced manufacturing and technology.

"Students in FIRST are demonstrating the curiosity and resilience that will help shape Ontario's evolving energy landscape," added Teed Martin. "Our support for these programs helps the province continue to develop the skilled, innovative talent required to meet any energy challenge, both today and in the future."

Additional Quotes

"As Ontario's energy demand grows and global competition for talent intensifies, inspiring the next generation of innovators has never been more important. FIRST Robotics gives students hands-on experience in science, engineering and technology while building the teamwork and problem-solving skills employers need. These experiences are helping prepare the innovators and skilled workers who will power Ontario's economy and energy future."

Stephen Lecce, Ontario Minister of Energy and Electrification

We are proud to support the students participating in FIRST Robotics and to see partners like Enbridge Gas investing in youth innovation. Programs like this bring communities together, showcase student talent and help prepare the next generation of problem solvers who will shape the future of our local economy and our province."

Vincent Crisanti, Toronto City Councillor, Ward 1 – Etobicoke North

"Enbridge Gas' support helps make it possible for students across Ontario to experience robotics in a way that builds innovation, collaboration and real-world problem-solving skills. These experiences prepare young people to contribute to Ontario's future, including the development of clean, reliable and affordable energy solutions. We are grateful to have Enbridge Gas as a partner in inspiring the next generation through FIRST Robotics."

Dave Ellis, President, FIRST Robotics Canada

About Enbridge Gas Ontario

Enbridge Gas Ontario is Canada's largest natural gas storage, transmission and distribution company based in Ontario. With 178 years of service, it delivers safe, affordable, reliable energy to over 4 million customers. It is investing in innovations that modernize how energy is produced, delivered and used to support a lower emission future. The storage and transmission business offers a variety of storage and transportation services to customers at the Dawn Hub, Canada's largest integrated underground storage facility and one of the largest in North America. Enbridge Gas is owned by Enbridge Inc. (ENB), a North American-based leader in energy transportation and distribution. Visit enbridgegas.com to learn more.

About FIRST Robotics Canada

FIRST Robotics Canada, a registered charity, is a robotics community that prepares young people for the future through a suite of inclusive, team-based robotics programs for ages 4–18 (Kindergarten–Grade 12) that can be facilitated in school or in structured afterschool programs. Boosted by a global support system of volunteers, educators, and sponsors, teams operate under a signature set of FIRST Core Values to conduct research, fundraise, design, build, and showcase their achievements during annual challenges. FIRST has a proven impact on STEM learning, interest, and skill-building well beyond high school. FIRST impacts over 500,000 students in 114 countries. Alumni of FIRST programs gain access to exclusive scholarships, internships, and other opportunities that create connections and open pathways to a wide variety of careers. From local classrooms to international competitions, FIRST transforms education and inspires the next generation of leaders. Learn more at firstroboticscanada.org.

SOURCE Enbridge Gas Inc.

Media Contacts: [email protected]