Dig Safe Month reminder: Ontario homeowners required by law to request a locate before digging

TORONTO, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - As spring projects get underway across Ontario, Enbridge Gas is reminding homeowners that they are legally required to request a locate from Ontario One Call before digging, no matter how small the project may seem.

April is Dig Safe Month, an annual safety awareness campaign focused on preventing damage to underground utilities. Each year, avoidable incidents occur when homeowners dig without knowing what lies below the surface.

"Gas lines and other utilities aren't always obvious, and they're often closer to the surface than people expect," said Jennifer Burnham, Vice President and General Manager, Enbridge Gas Ontario. "Before starting any outdoor project – from planting a tree to building a fence – homeowners must contact Ontario One Call. It's free, simple, and it protects everyone involved."

In Ontario, requesting a locate through OntarioOneCall.ca is required by law. The process is free and helps identify the approximate location of buried gas lines and other underground infrastructure before digging begins.

Consider: Digging projects require a locate, this could include:

Installing fences or decks

Landscaping or gardening

Planting trees or shrubs

Building patios or walkways

Installing mailboxes or posts

Most residential damage occurs during routine projects that homeowners don't consider risky. Taking a few minutes to request a locate can help prevent service disruptions, costly repairs and serious safety hazards.

Homeowners are encouraged to plan ahead and submit a locate request several days before starting a project.

If you damage a gas main or service line, even if you don't smell gas, call the Enbridge Gas emergency number 1-866-763-5427 immediately.

For more information or to request a locate, visit OntarioOneCall.ca.

About Enbridge Gas Ontario

Enbridge Gas Ontario is Canada's largest natural gas storage, transmission and distribution company based in Ontario. With 178 years of service, it delivers safe, affordable, reliable energy to over 4 million customers. It is investing in innovations that modernize how energy is produced, delivered and used to support a lower emission future. The storage and transmission business offers a variety of storage and transportation services to customers at the Dawn Hub, Canada's largest integrated underground storage facility and one of the largest in North America. Enbridge Gas is owned by Enbridge Inc. (ENB), a North American-based leader in energy transportation and distribution. Visit enbridgegas.com to learn more.

SOURCE Enbridge Gas Inc.

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