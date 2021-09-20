Enbridge Gas Binding Open Season for Long-Term Transportation Service From St. Clair (DTE) and/or Bluewater to Dawn

Enbridge Gas open season for reliable cost-effective long-term transportation from St. Clair and/or Bluewater to Dawn Tweet this

Information on Enbridge Gas C1 Transportation Service rates can be found at: enbridgegas.com/storage-transportation/rates-tariffs

The Enbridge Gas Dawn Hub is the largest integrated natural gas storage facility in Canada and one of the largest in North America. It offers customers, such as power generators, distribution and pipeline companies and energy marketers, an important link in the movement of natural gas from key supply basins to markets in central Canada and the northeast U.S.

Benefits to shippers include:

A working storage capacity of approximately 280 Bcf.

Bi-directional service.

Takeaway capacity of more than 8 Bcf/d.

Daily demand at Dawn from markets in Ontario , Quebec , the U.S. Midwest, and the U.S. Northeast.

, , the U.S. Midwest, and the U.S. Northeast. Interconnects with several major pipelines including Vector, Great Lakes, Panhandle, Bluewater , MichCon, Enbridge, and TransCanada at Kirkwall and at Parkway.

, MichCon, Enbridge, and TransCanada at Kirkwall and at Parkway. Additional interconnects with ANR via Enbridge and National Fuel, Empire, Dominion, and Tennessee via Kirkwall.

All bids are due on or before 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT, on Oct. 7, 2021. Enbridge Gas expects to award capacity on or before 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT on Oct. 7, 2021.

For more information including how to submit a bid form visit: enbridgegas.com/storage-transportation/news-presentations.

About Enbridge Gas Inc.

Enbridge Gas is Canada's largest natural gas storage, transmission and distribution company based in Ontario, with more than 170 years of service to customers. The distribution business provides safe, affordable, reliable energy to about 3.8 million homes, businesses and industries and is leading the transition to a low-carbon energy future through net-zero emissions targets in our operations, and investments in innovative clean energy solutions including hydrogen. The storage and transmission business offers storage and transportation services to customers at the Dawn Hub, the largest integrated underground storage facility in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Enbridge Gas is owned by Enbridge Inc., a Canadian-based leader in energy transportation and distribution. Learn more at enbridgegas.com.

