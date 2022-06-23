EMX Royalty Increases Norra Shareholding to 12.53%

VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Norra Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: NORA) (Frankfurt: 1KO) (OTC: NRRMF) is pleased to announce that EMX Royalty Corp. has acquired ownership of 7,924,106 common shares (representing 7.25 per cent of the outstanding shares) of Norra Metals Corp. of Vancouver, B.C. The acquisition was made pursuant to a property sale agreement with Norra executed in December, 2018.

Prior to the acquisition, EMX owned 5,771,000 common shares (representing 5.69 per cent of Norra's outstanding common shares). EMX now has ownership of and control over 13,695,106 common shares of Norra (representing 12.53 per cent of Norra's outstanding common shares).

The shares were acquired on June 15, 2022, under the prospectus exemption set out in Section 2.13 -- Petroleum, natural gas and mining properties of National Instrument 45-106 -- Prospectus Exemptions of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Presently, EMX does not have any intention of acquiring any further securities of Norra.

EMX will file an early warning report with the British Columbia and Alberta securities commissions in respect of the acquisition. Copies of the report may be obtained from SEDAR or without charge from EMX's corporate secretary, Rocio Echegaray (604-688-6390).

About Norra Metals

Norra Metals Corp. (TSXV: NORA) (FSE: 1KO) (OTC: NRRMF) is a Canadian-based precious and base metals exploration company. The Company's Norwegian assets include the past-producing Bleikvassli polymetallic, zinc-copper-lead-silver underground mine project and the high-grade Meråker copper-zinc- gold exploration project. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Pyramid copper-gold porphyry project located in Northwest British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.norrametals.com .

This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements with respect to the Company's exploration and development plans. The words "will", "anticipated", "plans" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking information.

For further information: Tel: (604) 258-8666, Email: [email protected]; Mr. Tony Perri - Investor Relations, Tel: (604) 818-7779, Email: [email protected]