Empowering Voices: SiriusXM Canada and The Community Radio Fund of Canada Partner to Launch Indigenous Language-Focused Radio Programming

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The Community Radio Fund of Canada (CRFC), with support and funding from SiriusXM Canada, proudly announces the launch of Words and Culture, an innovative project poised to support revitalizing and preserving Indigenous languages from coast to coast to coast. Scheduled to debut in early 2024, this groundbreaking project will amplify the voices of Indigenous language speakers, artists, and culture keepers through the power of radio.

Community Radio Fund of Canada Logo (CNW Group/Sirius XM Canada Inc.)

Led by award-winning producer and SiriusXM host, Kim Wheeler (Anishinaabe, Mohawk) the project will include the production of five series of six episodes each and will weave together conversations with Indigenous language keepers, community stories, and feature music by Indigenous artists. The team creating this original content will be made up exclusively of Indigenous producers, hosts, and knowledge keepers.

The heart of Words and Culture lies in its commitment to learn, celebrate, and connect. Each of the five series will delve into distinct Indigenous language families – Iroquoian, Athabaskan, Anishinaabemowin (Ojibway), Inuktitut, and Cree. Hosted by learners and speakers of the language, the series will bring together conversations and culture aimed at setting new standards in radio broadcasting.

"The hosts I have chosen almost all come from a broadcasting background and from the nation of the language they will be presenting. I'm thrilled to be working with powerful women like January Rogers (Six Nations of the Grand River), and Christine Genier (Táän Kwách'än Council)," said Wheeler about the influential team who will be building this project together.

"Globalization certainly has had an impact on Indigenous cultures around the world and there is a wide-ranging desire for access to Indigenous languages, with the biggest challenge being access to those who hold the knowledge," said CRFC Executive Director, Alex Freedman. "Through our partnership with SiriusXM Canada, this programming will be available to anyone who wants to listen to and learn about Indigenous languages in Canada."

Michelle Mearns, VP, Programming and Operations, expresses pride in the collaboration stating, "We are proud to partner with the CRFC to bring this incredibly important initiative to life and shine a spotlight on preserving and celebrating Indigenous languages," said Michelle Mearns, VP, Programming & Operations, SiriusXM Canada. "It is essential to us to provide a platform and support for Indigenous content through our many partnerships, sponsorships and North American-wide channel The Indigiverse."

The Words and Culture program will be offered for broadcast (at no cost) to all Indigenous, community, and campus-licensed radio stations in Canada. It will also air on SiriusXM's The Indigiverse (ch.165 and on the SiriusXM app) and be made available to schools, Indigenous language immersion programs, and other educational services across the country. The content will also be adapted for distribution in podcast form.

About Community Radio Fund of Canada (CRFC)

The Community Radio Fund of Canada (CRFC) is an independent, not-for-profit funding organization based in Ottawa. The CRFC seeks and secures resources to fuel the production, distribution and sustainability of Canada's community audio broadcasters through dynamic funding programs. The CRFC advocates and supports their contribution to the media sector in Canada, reflecting the diversity of their listeners, promoting independent local content, and building their capacity to connect and inform the population they serve.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc. operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SiriusXM app. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

For further information: For Media Inquiries: CRFC Contact: Symmetry PR Elizabeth Bunney, [email protected], 780-236-1008; SiriusXM Canada Contact: Jennifer Charlebois, Senior Manager, Communications, [email protected], 416-528-6678