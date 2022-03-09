Empowering new campaign by WIN House brings awareness to the rising rates of domestic violence

Today, more than ever before, women and children are in urgent need of safe shelter:

Domestic violence calls to Canada's Assaulted Women's Helpline almost doubled in 2020, compared to 2019.

In 2020, more than 3,300 calls were made to the WIN House Helpline, with 2,870 of those requesting shelter.

More than 2,300 of those requests for admission couldn't be accommodated due to limitations in capacity.

On the Rise uses compelling images and undeniable statistics to inspire action within our community. Domestic abuse is on the rise, but so can the number of people who're doing something about it.

WIN House is on a mission to help even more Champions of domestic abuse stand tall and overcome the trauma of abuse. Together, we can give individuals and children the safety, support, shelter and community services they need to rebuild their lives.

Help WIN House empower domestic abuse Champions.

Rise up against abuse today. Donate at winhouse.org/ontherise.

Special thanks to our sponsor, Rohit Group of Companies, for their continued support of WIN House. Without the generous support of our sponsors, WIN House wouldn't be able to continue the life-changing work we've been doing in Edmonton (and area) for more than five decades.

