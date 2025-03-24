Empowering More Voices: You Do You Foundation Steps Into the Spotlight

TORONTO, March 24, 2025 /CNW/ - YOU DO YOU FOUNDATION is a non-profit organization, dedicated to using the power of music to inspire self-expression, inclusivity and personal empowerment. The foundation is committed to supporting 2SLGBTQIA+ and QBIPOC musicians, who may be facing challenges in their lives. Their mission is to provide these artists with the opportunity to create music and express themselves, fostering mental health, through musical expression and helping them become their most authentic, healthy selves.

This year, You Do You Foundation is committed to amplifying the conversation, surrounding the challenges faced by 2SLGBTQIA+ and QBIPOC musicians, particularly in light of the new administration in the USA. With rising concerns, over similar threats, potentially reaching beyond the border, queer and trans individuals are increasingly fearful for their identities and their safety. In an upcoming campaign, You Do You Foundation, alongside rising queer recording artists from around the world, will unite to create a powerful anthem calling for unity and raising awareness of the challenges, queer individuals are currently facing.

To learn more about, You Do You Foundation, click HERE.

Mentorship Program

In addition to raising awareness, You Do You Foundation is in their third year of the "You Do You Foundation Mentorship Program", supported by TD Bank, where selected artists and musicians will have the unique opportunity to create a full musical production from start to finish, including songwriting and working closely with music industry experts. This comprehensive program covers all aspects, including recording, programming, production and marketing. In addition to the music-focused aspects of the program, each artist will take part in mandatory workshops, designed to enhance their mental wellness, confidence and creative growth, helping them to thrive in their musical journey.

At the end of the mentorship program, the mentees will have the opportunity to perform live, alongside queer superstar singers from around the world at You Do You Foundation's inaugural Fierce and Fabulous Expo in November. Proceeds from the song will be donated to a chosen charity in Canada and the U.S.

To learn more about the mentorship program, click HERE.

SOURCE So Fierce Music

For additional information, please contact: Jessica Panetta, Head Director & Founder, Conceptual Event Society, E. [email protected], IG: @CEventSociety