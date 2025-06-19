Empowering Communities - Become a willing bystander™

NEWMARKET, ON, June 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Get Ready is proud to launch the 'Become a Willing Bystander' Program in support of the Southlake Health Foundation and in response to the growing challenges within Canada's healthcare and emergency response systems. This initiative is designed to empower individuals to take immediate, lifesaving action during emergencies—bridging the critical gap before 9-1-1 Emergency Services arrive.

The heart of this program is the Ready FIRST AIDE™ web application, a user-friendly digital tool providing instant access to over 60 concise instructional videos and more than 140 step-by-step treatment checklists. The app is designed for rapid use on mobile devices and helps bystanders confidently perform first aid, CPR, or AED use in the moments that matter most.

Community businesses and organizations are invited to participate by purchasing access to the Ready FIRST AIDE™ web app for their staff, members, or students at a one-time cost of just $12.00 per user. Notably, 50% ($6.00/user) of every purchase will be donated directly to the Southlake Health, to help enable the delivery of leading-edge care, close to home for our communities.

"Our healthcare system is under immense strain, and while long-term fixes are under way, we simply cannot wait. Immediate action is essential. By transforming passive bystanders into proactive responders, we can save lives and reduce the burden on emergency services," said Scott Ashley, CEO of Get Ready. "The Become a Willing Bystander program is about giving everyday people the confidence to act. As an example, for the past 25 years, the survival rate from cardiac arrest has remained below 5% across the country. However, when bystanders initiate CPR and use an AED, survival rates rise above 30%. We're encouraging people not to be afraid to help—because you can make a huge difference."

"We are so grateful to organizations like Get Ready whose generosity will impact patients and families across our communities," said Jennifer Ritter, President and CEO of Southlake Health Foundation. "With the support of donors like this, leading edge care, close to home is made possible for our loved ones, friends and neighbours."

About Get Ready

Get Ready Online Inc. is a premier Canadian emergency management and technology company committed to increasing community preparedness. Through innovative tools like the Ready FIRST AIDE™ web app, Get Ready enables individuals to respond effectively in real-time to critical situations.

About Southlake Health Foundation

Since the inception of Southlake Health Foundation in 1980, more than $234 million has been raised in support of Southlake Health. Working with members of our communities, volunteers, Southlake Family, and dedicated donors, Southlake Health Foundation will continue to support the most urgent needs of our hospital, including things like life-saving medical equipment and technology, infrastructure upgrades and expansions, patient programs, and staff education, all for the goal of providing leading edge care for patients and families, close to home. For more information visit: www.southlakefoundation.ca

Order Now

Scott Ashley, [email protected]