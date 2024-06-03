Empower Your Business At the Circular Economy Showcase 2024

GUELPH, ON, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ -The Circular Economy Showcase will take place at the University of Guelph from June 24 to 27 and is set to be a pivotal event for Canadian businesses aiming to elevate their operations through sustainable business practices. This unique conference will feature practical insights and business models from North American and European leaders who are at the forefront of implementing Circular Economy initiatives.

The Circular Economy Showcase 2024 features a program of over 30 speakers who will explore the transformative potential of circular economy practices. Attendees will delve into key topics such as "The Role of Business in a Circular Economy," gaining valuable knowledge and best practices on the principles, applications, technologies, and strategies driving sustainable business practices.

The conference will feature real-world case studies, including an exclusive presentation by the Dutch Canadian Circular Alliance unveiling sustainable biobased construction techniques, featuring a tour of the model biobased house—the first of its kind in North America. Attendees will also learn about tools for a more sustainable Canadian food supply through a presentation on the federally funded, $10M Smart Cities circular economy project, Our Food Future.

Further highlights include a presentation by Jacqueline Cramer, former Minister of Housing, Spatial Planning, and the Environment of the Netherlands, now an emeritus professor in sustainable innovation at Utrecht University, which will delve into the evolution of Europe's circular economy and its impact on businesses' competitiveness. Additionally, a dynamic panel discussion will explore the application of circular economy strategies within residential and office properties, with landlords and developers sharing their experiences and initiatives to reduce embodied carbon, implement circular procurement, minimize waste, promote material reuse, and extend the life of materials—an essential dialogue shaping the future of sustainable development.

"This conference is more than just a gathering of minds; it's a catalyst for change," said Colin Isaacs, founder and conference organizer for Canada Circular Hotspot. "We are excited to showcase business strategies from those who are implementing them today. We look forward to empowering businesses that wish to adopt sustainable best practices that drive efficiencies, achieve cost reductions, and foster environmental stewardship."

Freek van Eijk, Executive Director of Holland Circular Hotspot, said, "I look forward to being part of this pivotal event where we'll exchange insights and foster connections that pave the way towards new innovative circular business models that secure a more sustainable future for the next generations. Isn't it the best job on earth to earn a good living and save the planet? The Circular Economy Showcase is the 10th International Circular Hotspot event, a series of events that this year take place on four continents. It is organized by Canada Circular Hotspot and offers a platform to amplify our collective expertise and find our business partners for tomorrow."

Join your peers and colleagues at the Circular Economy Showcase 2024 and be part of the green revolution, driving efficiencies, achieving cost reduction, and adopting ESG sustainable practices. For more information and to register, visit https://canadacircularhotspot.ca/.

Who should attend?

The Circular Economy Showcase welcomes individuals and organizations interested in sustainability, circular economy practices and environmental stewardship. This includes companies that have implemented environmental management programs, sustainable development strategies, or ESG initiatives, as well as those exploring these initiatives. Industries ranging from food production to mining & metals, along with government bodies and export development agencies promoting sustainability, will find valuable insights and networking opportunities at the event, and leave equipped with actionable ideas to apply CE principles to every sector.

Key Event Details:

Date and Time: Monday, June 24 , 5:00 pm – Wednesday, June 26 , 7:00 pm

, – , Location: University of Guelph , Rozanski Hall

, Rozanski Hall Special Tours: Thursday, June 27 , exploring nearby Circular Economy projects

Conference Venue: Rozanski Hall (Opens 3:00 pm, Monday, June 24, 2024)

Receptions & Exhibit Venue: Rozanski Hall

Address: University of Guelph, 50 Stone Road East, Guelph, Ontario, N1G 2W1 Canada

About the Organizer - CIAL Group:

CIAL Group is a pioneer in the design and implementation of advanced environmental and sustainable development strategies in Canada. Founder Colin Isaacs, with over thirty years of experience, leads a team with a combined experience of over 100 years. The group focuses on the most advanced environmental, social responsibility, and corporate governance strategies for businesses.

About Holland Circular Hotspot:

Holland Circular Hotspot (HCH) is a private foundation dedicated to accelerating the international transition to a circular economy. HCH connects companies, knowledge institutes, and authorities to support international collaboration and knowledge exchange on Dutch circular economy practices.

SOURCE CIAL Group

For further information: Contact Information: Colin Isaacs, Email: [email protected], Toronto: 416-410-0432 Guelph: 519-341-4995 North America: 1-800-819-9931